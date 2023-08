IndiGo to start flights from Delhi to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan next month

No-frills airline IndiGo on Wednesday announced the launch of its direct air services to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in Central Asia from Delhi next month, subject to regulatory approval.

The four times a week air services between Delhi and Tashkent in Uzbekistan will commence from September 22, while Almaty in Kazakhstan will be connected with Delhi from September 23 with three flights per week, IndiGo said.

With the launch of flight services to these two new cities, IndiGo will be operating to a total of 111 destinations, including 32 in the international markets, the airline said.

The introduction of this new route aims to improve India's connectivity to Kazakhstan, Central Asia's prominent financial centre, the airline said.

This direct connectivity will not only promote trade but also foster stronger economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan, IndiGo said, adding, the connectivity to Kazakhstan will further foster trade and commerce, given its status as the wealthiest country in Central Asia.

Also Read After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap Repco Home Finance expects around Rs 14,000 cr AUM this FY: MD & CEO Burman Family buys 7.5% stake in Religare Enterprises for Rs 534 cr CCI allows Apax Partners to acquire 30% stake in IBS Software Pte Parminder Chopra takes over as first full-time women PFC Chairman, MD Wockhardt shareholders reject resolution on related party transaction