US to automatically register eligible men for military draft by December

The United States is preparing a major change to how it maintains its military draft database. It plans to move away from the decades-old self-registration process and automatically enrol eligible men into the draft pool by December 2026.

The proposal by the Selective Service System (SSS) was submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30. If implemented, it would mark the biggest shift in draft registration since then-President Jimmy Carter restored the requirement in 1980.

Under the new rule, men would be registered automatically instead of being required to sign up within 30 days of turning 18.

What change is the US proposing to the draft registration system?

The proposal replaces the current self-registration model with automatic enrolment. Instead of requiring individuals to sign up themselves, the government would automatically add eligible men to the draft database.

The change is mandated under the National Defense Authorisation Act for the financial year 2026, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in December.

Under the new system, federal agencies will share data so that eligible individuals can be identified and registered automatically.

Who will be automatically registered?

The rule will apply to male US citizens and “every other male person” living in the country between the ages of 18 and 26.

This includes green-card holders, refugees, asylum seekers and undocumented men. However, those on non-immigrant visas are exempt.

Currently, men must register within 30 days of turning 18, though late registrations are accepted until age 26.

Failing to register is a felony under the Military Selective Service Act. It can lead to the loss of certain federal benefits, such as student loans and government jobs. Violations can also result in imprisonment for up to five years and fines of up to $250,000, CNN reported.

Democratic Representative Chrissy Houlahan, who sponsored the automatic registration provision, said the change would prevent young men from facing penalties simply because they were unaware of the requirement.

“Making registration automatic, not only saves taxpayer dollars by eliminating the need to advertise but finally ensures that young men are not unknowingly penalised,” she told CNN.

How does the current draft registration system work?

At present, almost all male US citizens and immigrants aged between 18 and 25 must register with the Selective Service System within 30 days of turning 18.

Men can currently register in several ways -- by filling out forms at post offices, registering online through the SSS website, or doing so while applying for a driver’s licence through state motor vehicle departments.

Some states already link registration with licence applications. In many cases, eligible men are automatically registered during the process.

Why is the US shifting to automatic registration?

The new system will simplify administration and reduce costs.

The Selective Service System, which operates on an annual budget of about $27 million, believes automation will save millions of dollars. It would remove the need for large public campaigns encouraging young men to register and reduce manual processing of registration forms, the First Post reported.

The agency describes the draft database as “America’s insurance policy”, maintaining a ready list of potential recruits if the country ever needs to mobilise quickly.

What happens if the US actually reinstates a draft?

The US has not used a military draft since 1973. Even if the system is maintained, Congress would first need to approve any future draft.

If a draft were authorised, not all registered men would automatically be called to serve. Instead, the government would hold a lottery in which birthdays are randomly selected.

Men turning 20 in the year of the draft would be called first, followed by those aged 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 19 and those slightly older than 18.

Those selected could request exemptions or deferments. The remaining candidates would then undergo “physical, mental, and moral evaluation”, and only those found fit for service would ultimately be inducted into the military.