AI-powered Kar Saathi launched for filing taxes: Features, access explained

The government has launched Kar Saathi, an AI-powered assistant designed to simplify income tax return (ITR) filing and taxpayer queries. Introduced under the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the tool is a central component of the government’s digital-first initiative to streamline tax compliance.

What is Kar Saathi?

The Income Tax Department describes Kar Saathi as an “AI companion” designed to make direct tax processes simpler. It is integrated with the department’s e-filing portal and functions as a chatbot that answers taxpayer queries in real time.

The launch is aligned with the PRARAMBH 2026 campaign, which aims to familiarise taxpayers with new tax laws, simplified forms, and revised compliance procedures effective from April 1, 2026.

For taxpayers, the timing is critical. The assistant goes live just ahead of the assessment year 2026–27 filing cycle, when individuals will be navigating updated forms and provisions for the first time.

Kar Saathi’s core capabilities include:

Available round the clock, eliminates dependence on helplines or office hours.

Queries can be asked in Hindi or English.

Helps with ITR form selection, deductions, deadlines, and compliance steps.

Assists with e-verification, refund tracking, and notice responses

Explains provisions under the new Income Tax Act, 2025 in simplified terms

The broader intent is to create a single interface where taxpayers can resolve most issues without external assistance.

How to access it safely

Kar Saathi is embedded within the official e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department (incometax.gov.in). Users will find it as a chat widget on the homepage or relevant sections.

Basic queries can be asked without logging in, but for account-specific issues, such as refund status or notices, the system may require authentication through a PAN-linked account.

Taxpayers should ensure they access only the official government domain, as phishing risks typically rise during the filing season.

Personal finance impact: Lower costs, fewer errors

From a personal finance perspective, the introduction of Kar Saathi could alter how individuals approach tax compliance.

Reduced dependence on intermediaries

For salaried individuals and small taxpayers, routine queries, such as choosing between ITR forms or understanding deductions, often require professional help. An AI assistant could reduce this dependency, lowering compliance costs.

Faster decision-making

Real-time responses may help taxpayers make quicker filing decisions, particularly around deadlines and documentation requirements.

Error reduction

By guiding users through standard processes, the tool may help minimise common mistakes such as incorrect form selection or missed disclosures.

Where caution is still needed

Despite the convenience, taxpayers should treat AI-generated responses as guidance rather than final advice.

Complex cases, such as capital gains, business income, or cross-border taxation, may still require professional consultation

AI tools can occasionally misinterpret nuanced queries or evolving rules

Critical decisions should be cross-checked with official notifications, forms, or professional advice

The CBDT has indicated that the rollout will be phased, with potential enhancements, including offline capabilities, expected in the future.

The bigger picture

Kar Saathi reflects a broader structural shift in India’s tax administration towards automation and taxpayer self-service.

Under Income Tax Act, 2025, the government has focused on:

Simplified language and structure of tax provisions

Reduction in the number of forms

Increased use of technology for compliance and grievance redressal

In this context, AI-driven assistance is not just a convenience feature but part of a larger compliance architecture aimed at improving voluntary filing and reducing friction.

What should taxpayers do?

They may consider:

Testing Kar Saathi for basic queries before filing

Reviewing updates in the “What’s New” section of the portal

Keeping documents and income details organised in advance

Using the AI assistant for clarification, but validating key decisions independently

For most individuals, especially first-time filers under the new regime, Kar Saathi could serve as a starting point, though not a substitute, for informed tax compliance.