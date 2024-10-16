Business Standard
US Navy's fighter jet with 2 on board crashes in Washington during training

The EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron crashed east of Mount Rainier at about 3:23 pm Tuesday

US flag, US, united states

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. | Photo: pexels

Washington
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

The US Navy was searching Wednesday for two aviators who went missing after their plane crashed during a routine training flight, according to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station.

The EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron crashed east of Mount Rainier at about 3:23 pm Tuesday. Search teams, including a US Navy MH-60S helicopter, launched from NAS Whidbey Island to locate the crew and examine the crash site.

The two crew members remained missing Wednesday morning. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.


Topics : US Navy airplane crash washington

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

