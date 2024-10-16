US Navy's fighter jet with 2 on board crashes in Washington during training

The US Navy was searching Wednesday for two aviators who went missing after their plane crashed during a routine training flight, according to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station.
The EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron crashed east of Mount Rainier at about 3:23 pm Tuesday. Search teams, including a US Navy MH-60S helicopter, launched from NAS Whidbey Island to locate the crew and examine the crash site.
The two crew members remained missing Wednesday morning. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
