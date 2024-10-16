Business Standard
Home / World News / Germany must forge new policy to save its industry, says Chancellor Scholz

Germany must forge new policy to save its industry, says Chancellor Scholz

Fears of de-industrialization came into focus last month when carmaker Volkswagen announced it was considering for the first time in its history closing factories in Germany

Olaf Scholz

"We have to fight especially for industry here in Germany," Scholz said in a speech to parliament. "Germany is an industrial country."

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he would invite the country's top business associations and trade unions to a meeting in October on forging a new policy to save industry in Europe's largest economy.

High energy costs, weak global demand, a disruptive shift towards net-zero economies, and growing competition from China are raising existential questions for Germany's export-oriented, industrial economic model, with CEOs clamoring for more government support.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fears of de-industrialization came into focus last month when carmaker Volkswagen announced it was considering for the first time in its history closing factories in Germany.
 
 
"We have to fight especially for industry here in Germany," Scholz said in a speech to parliament. "Germany is an industrial country."
 
One key question, he said, was how to ensure cheap energy.
 
Germany agreed last year to cut the electricity tax to the minimum level permitted by European Union law for all manufacturing firms, as well as raising and extending for five years the compensation received by 350 firms that compete internationally and are most at risk of relocating.
 

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy unveils 'victory plan' as Ukraine faces precarious moment in war

Airbus

After Boeing, Airbus to slash 2,500 jobs amid ongoing financial losses

Oxford University, Oxford

Indian-origin candidates among 39 in race for Oxford University Chancellor

Airbus

Airbus likely to cut up to 2,500 jobs in defence, space divisions: Report

IEA

'Age of electricity' to follow looming fossil fuel peak, says IEA

However not enough companies benefited from such measures to date, Scholz said.
 
Separately, the EU needed to start concluding free trade deals, he said, ensuring that they were not at the mercy of the whims of an individual country, in what appeared to be a reference to France's blocking of a deal with South America's Mercosur bloc.
 
"We did not hand over the competence for trade policy to Europe only for no more trade agreements to be agreed," he said.
 
Scholz also criticized the EU's decision to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars, saying 17 other states were sceptical as well as all the executives of carmakers with whom he had spoken.
 
"My request is that we come to an agreement between China and the European Union," he said.
 
Scholz noted that Germany also needed to discuss how to foster other sectors, beyond the industrial one.
 
"Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, OpenAI, none of these are European or German companies," he said.

Also Read

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan

CM Bhajanlal to visit Germany, UK to promote investment opportunities

Express train raExpress train rams into stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured: Railway police.ms into stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured: Railway police

LIVE: Express train rams into stationary train in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured

UEFA Nations League matches

UEFA Nations League: Bosnia vs Germany, Hungary vs Netherlands live timings

India-Germany, India Germany flag

India, Germany to finalise agenda for PM Modi-Scholz meeting, says envoy

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla to give permanent jobs to 500 temporary staff at German gigafactory

Topics : Germany Volkswagen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon