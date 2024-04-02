Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US Prez Biden to visit Baltimore bridge collapse site, pledges full support

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, situated on Interstate 695, occurred when the cargo ship Dali struck it around 1:30 am Tuesday, en route to Sri Lanka, according to The Hill

Baltimore Bridge, Baltimore bridge collapse, Bridge collapse, Ship damage

President Biden pledged to visit Baltimore, asserting his intention to do so alongside Maryland Governor Wes Moore | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden is set to visit Baltimore this Friday to survey the aftermath of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, as announced by the White House on Monday, The Hill reported.
"We are with you Baltimore, and we will be there to get this done," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said while making the announcement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
President Biden pledged to visit Baltimore, asserting his intention to do so alongside Maryland Governor Wes Moore. Following the early Tuesday morning collapse, Biden expressed his determination to arrive at the scene "as quickly as he can."
Jean-Pierre emphasised Biden's steadfast leadership in coordinating a comprehensive government response to the tragedy. She highlighted the collaborative efforts between Biden and Governor Moore aimed at reopening the affected port and initiating bridge reconstruction.
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, situated on Interstate 695, occurred when the cargo ship Dali struck it around 1:30 am Tuesday, en route to Sri Lanka, according to The Hill.
In a firm commitment to aid in the reconstruction efforts, President Biden assured that the federal government would cover the costs. However, this stance faced opposition from conservative spending advocates. Notwithstanding, the Department of Transportation has allocated USD 16 million as an initial contribution, labeled by Jean-Pierre as a "down payment."
She affirmed the administration's ongoing dialogue with Congress regarding further assistance, emphasising President Biden's determination to facilitate the swift restoration of the bridge.
Acting Labour Secretary Julie Su convened in Baltimore on Monday for discussions with stakeholders, further underscoring the government's commitment to support the affected community. Additionally, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Baltimore on the day of the collapse.
Despite the absence of a definitive timeline for the reopening of the Port of Baltimore, officials have cautioned that the bridge reconstruction process will require "some time" to complete, The Hill reported.

Also Read

Baltimore bridge collapse: Key details of what happened and what's expected

Baltimore bridge collapse: Two saved from river, search on for five others

Baltimore bridge collapse: US concerned about impact on immediate region

Baltimore bridge collapse an 'economic catastrophe', says Maryland Governor

Baltimore bridge collapse: New structure would take years, cost $400 mn

North Korea fires intermediate range missile into S Korea's eastern waters

Congo appoints its first female prime minister as violence surges in east

Israeli strike destroys Iran's consular building in Damascus, kills several

Google to purge billions of personal data files in Chrome privacy case

Israel PM Netanyahu calls for law for closure of foreign news networks

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden US government Bridges Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon