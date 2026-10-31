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Home / World News / US probing possible North Korean link to $6.3 bn Binance hack: Trump

US probing possible North Korean link to $6.3 bn Binance hack: Trump

The US president said Washington was investigating whether North Korean hackers were behind the record cryptocurrency theft, as Binance said about $3 billion of the stolen assets had been frozen

Donald Trump

“They say they have it pretty much under control,” he added, referring to Binance | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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By Skylar Woodhouse
 
President Donald Trump said the US was looking into whether North Korean hackers were behind a $6.3 billion heist targeting Binance that has rattled the cryptocurrency world. 
“We don’t know. We’re looking at that,” Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office when asked if the hack should be attributed to actors from North Korea.
 
Hackers from that country have been known to prey on the digital asset industry and accused by the FBI and cybersecurity experts of involvement in some of the biggest crypto thefts in recent years.
 
Binance, the world’s largest crypto trading platform, suspended withdrawals and pledged to cover all losses after the hack, the biggest heist the digital-asset industry has ever faced. Binance posted on X that about $3 billion of the assets had been frozen on blockchain networks. In another post, co-founder Yi He said withdrawals were expected to resume by Sunday.
 

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“They’re saying they’re guaranteeing it or something,” Trump said. “It was a hack. That’s the problem. You know the old-fashioned way when you used to sign a check, take it out. These are different people. Never see the money anymore. So I’ve always felt it was a little bit dangerous.”
 
“They say they have it pretty much under control,” he added, referring to Binance.
 
Binance has had ties to businesses connected to the president and his family. The firm helped develop a stablecoin for a company that Trump and his sons co-founded. Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s co-founder and former CEO, was pardoned by Trump in 2025 after he pleaded guilty to failing to enforce robust anti-money-laundering measures.
 
The hacking incident came amid growing concern about the risks posed by hackers in the artificial intelligence age. It also marked a setback for an industry that is keen to expand its presence in traditional finance and which has benefitted from Trump’s push to ease regulatory burdens.
 
Western governments have accused North Korea of fostering hacking groups and using them to bring in funds to pay for weapons programs.
 
Trump in recent weeks has floated new US outreach to North Korea, suggesting that a potential meeting with its leader, Kim Jong Un, could happen this year. Earlier this month, however, Trump downplayed those expectations, saying he was “not sure that anybody’s asking for a meeting.”

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Topics : Donald Trump cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies crypto trading

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 9:17 AM IST