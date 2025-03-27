Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Rep tells British reporter to 'Go Back' amid Yemen attack leak query

US Rep tells British reporter to 'Go Back' amid Yemen attack leak query

The heated exchange occurred when Sky News reporter Martha Kelner attempted to press Greene on the implications of senior Trump admin officials using a messaging app to discuss a military strike

ANI US
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

US Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at a British journalist during a press conference on Wednesday, telling her to "go back" to the UK after being questioned about the so-called Signalgate controversy, Politico reported.

The heated exchange occurred when Sky News reporter Martha Kelner attempted to press Greene on the implications of senior Trump administration officials using a messaging app to discuss a military strike. 

The issue came to light when journalist Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat that included high-ranking officials such as Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

 

Goldberg later published details of the conversation, revealing the security lapse, which drew sharp criticism from Democrats. They condemned the incident as a serious intelligence breach and called for resignations among those involved, reported Politico.

As Kelner began asking Greene whether she was concerned about the potential risks posed to American lives by the unprotected Signal chat, the Georgia congresswoman interrupted her. "Wait, what country are you from?" Greene demanded.

When Kelner responded that she was from the UK, Greene launched into an angry tirade, dismissing her outright. "We don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting," she declared. "Why don't you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem?"

Kelner attempted to continue her line of questioning, but Greene refused to engage, instead pivoting to attack the UK's immigration policies.

"Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?" she asked, avoiding any response to the original question. When another journalist, identifying himself as American, urged Greene to answer Kelner's question, she again refused, Politico reported.

A fierce Trump ally and a leading figure in the MAGA movement, Greene has a history of combative exchanges with the media.

As per Politico, last year, she clashed with former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, when asked about promoting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory around a California wildfire that had apparently started by a laser beam from space.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump United States Yemen Yemen war

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

