US says it will allow more flights by Chinese airlines to match number

The Biden administration will let Chinese airlines add more flights to the US to match the number of flights that China allows US airlines to fly between the two nations

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
The Biden administration will let Chinese airlines add more flights to the U.S. to match the number of flights that China allows U.S. airlines to fly between the two nations.

The Transportation Department said it will let Chinese airlines increase from eight to 12 U.S.-China round trips per week. That is still a fraction of the flights that were allowed between the two countries before the pandemic.

The Transportation Department said in a filing Wednesday that it was acting in response to China's announcement in late December that it would lift certain restrictions on international passenger flights.

China's move allowed American Airlines to add two weekly flights in March between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Shanghai, raising the combined total of round trips between the countries by U.S. carriers to 12 per week.

China announced in March that after a three-year hiatus it was reopening its borders to revive tourism and boost its economy. China also relaxed visa rules to allow more outbound group tours by Chinese citizens.

American, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines operate flights to China.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing the major U.S. carriers, declined to comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US China United States China flights

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2023 Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Yogi Adityanath ISRO BJP Nitin Gadkari Coronavirus Update World Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over' Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

