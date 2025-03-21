Friday, March 21, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US senator Steve Daines visits Beijing amid growing tariff dispute

US senator Steve Daines visits Beijing amid growing tariff dispute

Daines, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, is in the country for three days of meetings starting Friday, the American Embassy reported

US China flag, US-China flag

Trump is expected to speak with President Xi Jinping either by phone or in a face-to-face meeting | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Senator Steve Daines is visiting Beijing as the US and China swap tariff threats and harsh words over each others' handling of the illegal trade in fentanyl.

Daines, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, is in the country for three days of meetings starting Friday, the American Embassy reported.

Daines previously worked as an executive for US companies in China and served as a go-between during Trumps' first term in office when tariffs were also a major issue. Daines' schedule hasn't been made public, but an official has said off the record that he is expected to meet with a deputy Chinese foreign minister. That would make him the most senior US representative to meet with a Chinese official since Trump took office.

 

Trump is expected to speak with President Xi Jinping either by phone or in a face-to-face meeting.

US-China tensions have spiked as the US imposed 20% duties on Chinese goods, drawing retaliatory tariffs of 15% on US farm goods from China this past week. The U.S. accuses China of doing too little to stop the export of precursor materials for fentanyl, a highly potent opiate blamed for tens of thousands of deaths in the US  China responded with a report detailing its efforts to control the illegal trade in fentanyl, specifically the ingredients for the opioid that are made in China, and the foreign minister blasted the US for responding to Beijing's goodwill with tariffs.

The report said that China and the US have held multiple high-level meetings since early last year to promote cooperation, and that its Narcotics Control Bureau holds regular exchanges with the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

China is committed to cooperation, the report said, but firmly opposes the U.S. imposition of unlawful sanctions and unreasonable pressure on China on the pretext of responding to fentanyl-related issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

