Israel must 'finish the job' against Hamas in Gaza, Netanyahu tells UN

Israel must 'finish the job' against Hamas in Gaza, Netanyahu tells UN

He spoke after dozens of delegates from multiple nations walked out of the UN General Assembly hall en masse Friday as he prepared to speak

Benjamin Netanyahu

As the Israeli leader spoke, unintelligible shouts echoed around the hall. The US delegation, which has backed Netanyahu in his campaign against Hamas, stayed put. Applause rang out in other quarters as he began his speech. | (Photo:PTI)

AP United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly on Friday that Israel must finish the job against Hamas in Gaza, giving a defiant UN speech despite growing international isolation over his refusal to end the devastating war in Gaza.

He spoke after dozens of delegates from multiple nations walked out of the UN General Assembly hall en masse Friday as he prepared to speak.

As the Israeli leader spoke, unintelligible shouts echoed around the hall. The US delegation, which has backed Netanyahu in his campaign against Hamas, stayed put. Applause rang out in other quarters as he began his speech.

 

As he has often in the past, Netanyahu held up a visual aid a map of the region titled THE CURSE. He marked it up with a large marker. Later, he pinned a QR code onto his suit jacket and held up a board with a multiple-choice question that he read to the audience.

He also frequently praised President Donald Trump, his chief ally in his political and military approach in the region.

In an unprecedented operation," the Israeli army will take over the mobile phones of Gaza residents and Hamas operatives and his speech will be broadcast live through the mobile devices.

Netanyahu faces international isolation, accusations of war crimes and growing pressure to end a conflict he has continued to escalate. Friday's speech was his chance to push back on the international community's biggest platform.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel Gaza border clash Hamas

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

