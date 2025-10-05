Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Treasury considers $1 Trump coin to mark 250th independence anniversary

The draft design of the coin, which was overseen by the Office of the US Treasurer Brandon Beach, features Trump's profile on one side of the coin

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

The Treasury Department is considering producing a one-dollar coin featuring US President Donald Trump to commemorate the 250th anniversary of US independence next year, a spokesperson said, as per Politico.

The draft design of the coin, which was overseen by the Office of the US Treasurer Brandon Beach, features Trump's profile on one side of the coin. The opposite side depicts Trump with a clenched fist in front of an American flag alongside the words "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT," as reported by Politico.

"Despite the radical left's forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before," a Treasury Department spokesperson said in a statement.

 

"While a final USD 1 coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles."

Congress in 2020 passed bipartisan legislation, signed by Trump during his first term, that authorises the Treasury Secretary to issue one-dollar coins during the 2026 calendar year. The design of those coins must be "emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial," as per Politico.

Living people are rarely featured on US money. Congress has imposed various restrictions on the ability of Treasury to feature living people and living presidents on currency. It's not clear whether the latest Trump coin envisioned by the Treasury Department would run afoul of those laws.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday told reporters she wasn't sure whether Trump was aware of the effort to put his likeness on a coin, Politico reported.

"I'm not sure if he's seen it but I'm sure he'll love it," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

