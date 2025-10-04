Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump on $1 coin? US Treasury weighs draft design for US' 250th celebration

The US Treasury is considering a $1 coin featuring Donald Trump for the 250th US anniversary; draft shows his profile on one side and him raising a fist on the other

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The US Treasury is considering exploring the idea of minting a $1 coin with President Donald Trump’s image to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary.
 
US Treasurer Brandon Beach shared images of the proposed coin on social media. The front shows a profile of Trump, while the reverse features him raising his fist beneath the words “fight, fight, fight".
 
"No fake news here. These first drafts honouring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over," Beach said. 
  The draft coins display Trump’s profile on the front, with the word “Liberty” above, “In God We Trust” below, and the dates “1776” and “2026” on either side. The back shows a dramatic image of Trump raising his fist set against an American flag with “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” at the top.   
 

  "While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles," a Treasury spokesperson said.
 
When asked if Trump had seen the draft coin, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Friday, "I'm not sure if he's seen it, but I'm sure he'll love it."
 

Legal backing for commemorative coins

 
Congress previously passed the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act, which gives the Treasury authority to issue special $1 coins in 2026 for the semiquincentennial.
 
During the 1976 bicentennial celebrations, the Treasury held a national competition to select a $1 coin design. A sculpture student’s design featuring the Liberty Bell and the moon was chosen. The reverse side featured former President Dwight D Eisenhower, who became the first US president to appear on a $1 coin in 1971.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

