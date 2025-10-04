Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nepal restricts vehicle movement around Kathmandu due to heavy rainfall

Nepal restricts vehicle movement around Kathmandu due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rain has been forecast for the next three days in five provinces of the country, namely, Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini

Maharashtra Rains

Continuous downpour has been reported in Kathmandu and other parts of the country since Friday night, as the Monsoon has become active, the authorities said (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepalese authorities on Saturday have restricted the entry and exit of vehicles from Kathmandu due to incessant rainfall and the possibility of landslides for the next three days.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority issued a notice saying restrictions have been put on vehicles entering and exiting Kathmandu valley from Saturday to Monday.

The authorities have also asked people not to operate long route vehicles for the next three days unless in an emergency.

A red alert has been issued for areas around the Bagmati and East Rapti rivers.

Continuous downpour has been reported in Kathmandu and other parts of the country since Friday night, as the Monsoon has become active, the authorities said.

 

Also Read

Nepal Protest

Gen Z anger at ruling elites fuels protests in countries across the world

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Amid political turmoil, ousted Nepalese PM Oli dismisses exile rumours

Kulman Ghising

Energy minister of newly-formed Nepal govt will visit India in October

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Nepal probe panel seeks passport seizure of ex-PM Oli and four others

Nepal cricket team

T20Is: Nepal stun West Indies for maiden win against a full ICC member

Meanwhile, domestic flights from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have been halted due to bad weather.

Hansa Raj Pande, general manager at TIA, Kathmandu, said that domestic flights from Kathmandu, Bharatpur, Janakpur, Bhadrapur, Pokhara and Tumlingtar have been halted until further notice.

Heavy rain has been forecast for the next three days in five provinces of the country, namely, Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini. Vehicular movement has also been halted via the Araniko highway that connects Kathmandu with Tibet due to the heavy rain.

Driving on Prithvi Highway, Siddhartha Highway, BP Highway, and Araniko Highway is especially risky due to the frequent incidents of flood and landslide triggered by incessant rain, officials said.

Security personnel have started making announcements on major highways asking people to observe utmost caution while using roads in the wake of continuous heavy downpour.

Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has issued a notice asking foreign nationals to contact travel agencies and guides registered with the government for their travel arrangements and use the hotline number 1144 in case of emergency.

The NTB has also requested local communities, tourism entrepreneurs and concerned agencies to help and assist in the safety of foreign tourists, as there are currently 20,000 tourists staying in Nepal.

Avoid overcharging, provide food, shelter or support where possible, the NTB asked travel agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

Iran executes 6 death-row inmates for alleged attacks on behalf of Israel

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

Many Syrians unaware of first parliamentary election since Assad's fall

typhoon, vietnam, Typhoon Kajiki

Typhoon Matmo regains strength, heads toward Hainan, Guangdong in China

pakistan Flag

Pakistan govt, PoK leaders sign agreement to end violent protests

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Hungary clings to Russian oil, gas as EU, NATO push to cut supplies

Topics : Nepal Kathmandu monsoons Monsoon heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon