Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US treasury dept orders banks to disclose Russian assets for forfeiture

The disclosure is required under a new law passed by Congress earlier this year known as the REPO Act, which gives the U.S. government the authority to seize Russian state assets

united states, US, US banks, us economy, inflation, market

Banks will need to report Russian assets on their books no later than Aug. 2 to the Office of Foreign Assets Control. | Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Treasury Department ordered the nation's banking industry to start disclosing its holdings of Russian assets on Tuesday, with the goal of eventually seizing those billions of dollars in assets and selling them to aid the devastated Ukrainian economy.
The disclosure is required under a new law passed by Congress earlier this year known as the REPO Act, which gives the U.S. government the authority to seize Russian state assets held by U.S. banks, with the goal of eventually selling them and giving those funds to Ukraine. While the vast bulk of Russian assets are held in Europe, it is estimated that the U.S. banking system holds as much as $6 billion in Russian assets in trust.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Banks will need to report Russian assets on their books no later than Aug. 2 to the Office of Foreign Assets Control. If a bank discovers any new Russian assets on their books after the deadline, those assets need to be reported within 10 days, the Treasury Department said.
Russia's war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has killed tens of thousands but has also caused significant devastation to Ukraine's economy and infrastructure. The World Bank estimated in February that Ukraine will need $486 billion for recovery and reconstruction, a figure that has only risen as the war has continued.
The U.S., Canada, France, Germany Italy, the U.K. and Japan commonly known as the G7 froze roughly $300 billion worth of Russian assets at the start of the war. These assets included hard currency, as well as gold and investments in publicly and privately-held companies. But there has been little conversation until this year about what to do with those frozen assets, until the idea of forfeiture and liquidation was included in the REPO Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US Sen Menendez is resigning from office after his corruption conviction

GOP attacks against Harris were already bad, they are about to get worse

Byju's US lawyers blame client in a bid to quit US bankruptcy case

Democrats donate over $50 mn online after Biden exits presidential race

Homeland Security names independent panel to review Trump assassination bid

Topics : United States Russia US Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon