US welcomes role of any nation to help end Ukraine conflict, says WH

The US welcomes any nation that is willing to try to help end the conflict in Ukraine, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby has said.

His remarks came after he was asked at a press conference on Wednesday about President Joe Biden's call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter's trip to Ukraine that was preceded by his visit to Moscow, and if he thought India could play a role in ending the war.

Kirby said, "Any nation that is willing to try to help end this war and do so in keeping with President Zelenskyy's prerogatives, the Ukrainian people's prerogatives, his plan for a just peace, we would certainly welcome a role like that."

