US welcomes role of any nation to help end Ukraine conflict, says WH

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

The US welcomes any nation that is willing to try to help end the conflict in Ukraine, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby has said.
His remarks came after he was asked at a press conference on Wednesday about President Joe Biden's call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter's trip to Ukraine that was preceded by his visit to Moscow, and if he thought India could play a role in ending the war.
Kirby said, "Any nation that is willing to try to help end this war and do so in keeping with President Zelenskyy's prerogatives, the Ukrainian people's prerogatives, his plan for a just peace, we would certainly welcome a role like that."
 
On whether he thought India could play a role in bringing peace, the White House official said, "Well, we certainly hope so."

In his call, Biden commended Modi for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

