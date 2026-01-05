Monday, January 05, 2026 | 07:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Venezuela's V-P could face fate worse than Maduro if she defies US: Trump

Venezuela's V-P could face fate worse than Maduro if she defies US: Trump

That contrasted with the president's remarks on Saturday that Rubio had spoken to Rodríguez and she was open to US-backed steps to improve living standards in Venezuela

But Rodrguez has criticised Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's removal from the country and has demanded that the US return him (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic on Sunday in a telephone interview that Delcy Rodrguez, Venezuela's vice president, could pay a very big price if she doesn't do what he thinks is right for the South American country.

That contrasted with the Republican president's comments about Rodrguez on Saturday when he said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken with her and that she was willing to do what the US thinks is needed to improve the standard of living in Venezuela.

But Rodrguez has criticised Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's removal from the country and has demanded that the US return him.

 

Trump told the magazine that if she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro. The president told the New York Post in an interview Saturday that the US wouldn't need to station troops in Venezuela if she does what we want.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

