Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Verizon weighs up to 20,000 layoffs as new CEO Dan Schulman takes charge

Verizon weighs up to 20,000 layoffs as new CEO Dan Schulman takes charge

Verizon has about 100,000 employees. The planned cuts are part of an aggressive strategy that Schulman recently unveiled to reclaim market share

Dan Schulman, Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications new Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Kelcee Griffis
 
Verizon Communications Inc. is discussing plans to announce job cuts next week that could downsize the company by as much as 20 per cent, according to people familiar with the wireless carrier’s plans, a major step in a transformation led by new Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman. 
 
The size and scope of the potential layoffs are still being discussed, but they could impact 15,000 to 20,000 workers, the people said. Verizon has about 100,000 employees. The planned cuts are part of an aggressive strategy that Schulman recently unveiled to reclaim market share. 
 
The dismissals are expected to extend to employees at every level and in all parts of the business. The goal is to notify affected employees with in-person manager conversations beginning next week. The bulk of the laid-off employees would be off Verizon’s payroll by the end of year.
 
 
Verizon has sizable pockets of workers across the states of New Jersey, Texas, Florida and New York. Some smaller offices could be closed if they’re considerably impacted by downsizing.
 
The company is also planning to convert 200 company-owned stores to franchises, the Wall Street Journal reported. 
 
The former CEO of PayPal Holdings Inc. was appointed last month to replace Hans Vestberg after two consecutive quarters of subscriber declines and a stock performance that has lagged Verizon’s two main rivals. Verizon reported a third consecutive decline in mobile subscribers in the third quarter. Schulman pledged to “aggressively transform our culture, our cost structure, and the financial profile of Verizon in order to put our customers first, compete effectively, and deliver sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump signs executive order to support children coming out of foster care

Donald Trump, Trump

British billionaire Joe Lewis pardoned by Trump for insider trading

BBC

BBC apologises to Trump, but says there's no basis for defamation claim

food, food items

States scramble to send full SNAP food benefits after shutdown ends

Donald Trump

Reached trade frameworks with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador: Trump admin

Topics : job cut layoff workforce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian vs South Africa Test Cricket StatsProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon