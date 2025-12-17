Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Suspected gunman in Bondi Beach massacre charged with 15 counts of murder

Suspected gunman in Bondi Beach massacre charged with 15 counts of murder

The 24-year-old man was charged in Sydney hospital on Wednesday, where he has been since police shot him and his gunman father at Bondi

Bondi beach shooting, Australia

The charges include one count of murder for each victim who died and one count of committing a terrorist act. Image: Reuters

AP Sydney
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A suspected gunman in Sydney's Bondi Beach massacre was charged with 59 offences, including 15 charges of murder, police said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old man was charged in Sydney hospital on Wednesday, where he has been since police shot him and his gunman father at Bondi on Sunday. The 50-year-old father died at the scene, a police official said.

The charges include one count of murder for each victim who died and one count of committing a terrorist act.

 

Topics : Australia Shooting Death toll

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

