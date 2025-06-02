Monday, June 02, 2025 | 08:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Explosions caused 2 bridges in Russia to collapse, 7 killed: Officials

The first bridge, in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, collapsed on top of a passenger train on Saturday, causing casualties. The train's driver was among those killed

The committee said that it would be investigating the incidents as potential acts of terrorism | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

AP Moscow
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explosions caused two bridges to collapse and derailed two trains in western Russia overnight, officials said Sunday, without saying what had caused the blasts. In one of the incidents, seven people were killed, and dozens were injured.

The first bridge, in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, collapsed on top of a passenger train on Saturday, causing casualties. The train's driver was among those killed, state-run Russian Railways said.

Hours later, officials said a second train derailed when the bridge beneath it collapsed in the nearby Kursk region, which also borders Ukraine. 

In that collapse, a freight train was thrown off its rails onto the road below as the explosion collapsed the bridge, local acting Gov. Alexander Khinshtein said Sunday. The crash sparked a fire, but there were no casualties, he said.

 

Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, said in a statement that explosions had caused the two bridges to collapse but did not give further details. Several hours later, it edited the statement, which was posted on social media, to remove the words "explosions" but did not provide an explanation.

The committee said that it would be investigating the incidents as potential acts of terrorism. 

Rescue workers cleared debris from both sites, while some of those injured were transported to Moscow for treatment. Photos posted by government agencies in Bryansk appeared to show train carriages ripped apart and lying amid fallen concrete from the collapsed bridge. Other footage on social media was apparently taken from inside vehicles on the road that had managed to avoid driving onto the bridge before it collapsed.

Bryansk regional Gov. Alexander Bogomaz announced three days of mourning for the victims, starting Monday.

Damage to railway tracks was also found Sunday by inspectors working on the line elsewhere in the Bryansk region, Moscow Railway said in a statement. It did not say whether the damage was linked to the collapsed bridges. 

In the past, some officials have accused pro-Ukrainian saboteurs of attacking Russia's railway infrastructure. The details surrounding such incidents, however, are limited and cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine's military intelligence, known by the Ukrainian abbreviation GUR, said Sunday that a Russian military freight train carrying food and fuel had been blown up on its way to Crimea. It did not claim the attack was carried out by GUR or mention the bridge collapses.

The statement said Moscow's key artery with the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region and Crimea has been destroyed.

Russia forces have been pushing into the region of Zaporizhzhia in eastern Ukraine since Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia took Crimea and annexed it in 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Death toll explosion

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

