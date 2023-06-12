We need global cooperation on AI, global AI safety summit soon: Rishi Sunak

Artificial intelligence (AI) doesn't respect traditional national borders so we urgently need global cooperation between nations and labs, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Addressing the 'London Tech Week 2023' here, he said that he wants to make the UK not just the intellectual home but the geographical home of global AI safety regulation.

"Just as we unite through the Conference of the Parties (COP) to tackle climate change, the UK will host the first ever Summit on global AI Safety later this year," the Prime Minister announced.

"It's great to be back at London Tech Week at what I think is a moment of huge opportunity."

According to him, when the tectonic plates of technology are shifting -- not just in AI, but in quantum, synthetic biology, semiconductors, and much more -- "we cannot rest, satisfied with where we stand".

"We must act - and act quickly - if we want not only to retain our position as one of the world's tech capitals but to go even further and make this the best country in the world to start, grow, and invest in tech businesses," he emphasised.

Also Read Google achieves quantum error correction milestone: Sundar Pichai Canada to commercialise world's first photonic-based quantum computer UK to lead way on AI safety with first global summit: PM Rishi Sunak UK PM Rishi Sunak planning London-based global AI watchdog: Report Rishi Sunak scores as UK vote winner over Boris Johnson in new survey Vivo exits German market after OnePlus, OPPO due to patent dispute New Pakistan budget will do little to allay IMF concerns: Experts US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter China influence South Korea's unemployment claims rise by 2.1% YoY to 86,000 in May European stocks rise ahead of US inflation data, ECB and US Fed meeting

AI has helped the paralysed to walk and discover superbug-killing antibiotics.

"Combined with the computational power of quantum we could be on the precipice of discovering cures for diseases like cancer and dementia or ways to grow crops that could feed the entire world," said Sunak.

However, people are concerned about the safety of AI.

"The very pioneers of AI are warning us about the ways these technologies could undermine our values and freedoms through to the most extreme risks of all. And that's why leading on AI also means leading on AI safety," Sunak noted.

"So, we're building a new partnership between our vibrant academia, brilliant AI companies, and a government that gets it," he added.

With 100 million pounds for its expert taskforce, the UK is dedicating more funding to AI safety than any other government.

The UK has already invested record sums including 900 million pounds in compute technology and 2.5 billion pounds in quantum technology.

"AI can help us achieve the holy grail of public service reform: better, more efficient services," he added.

--IANS

na/ksk/