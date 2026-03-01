6 dead in protests near US consulate in Karachi after Khamenei's killing

At least six persons were killed and several injured on Sunday after clashes broke out between police and protesters outside the US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel strike on Iran.

A large number of demonstrators were gathered around the consulate, prompting local police to use tear gas and fire warning shots to disperse the crowd, police said.

Edhi Information confirmed that six people have been killed and several injured near Mai Kolachi Road during the firing and unrest. They were transferred to the Civil Hospital Trauma Centre, the Express Tribune reported.

Sindh Minister for Interior Ziaul Hasan Langar has requested immediate details from the Additional IG Karachi, stressing that, "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands." He called for enhanced security at sensitive installations. He added that alternative routes should be determined to maintain traffic flow during the protests.

"Law enforcement agencies are fully alert and monitoring the situation closely," the minister added.

The minister concluded that action will be taken against those disrupting law and order in accordance with the law.

Shia organisations had announced a march towards the US Consulate in Karachi in protest of the Khamenei's death and voiced their intention to march towards the mission.

Officials have urged residents to avoid the area as security forces continue to manage the protests and maintain public order.

On Saturday, Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989, was killed in a US-Israeli attack on Iran. President Donald Trump announced his death on Saturday, and Iranian state television confirmed it hours later.

Edhi Information confirmed that several injured were shifted to Civil Hospital after reports of firing. A heavy police contingent remained deployed on MT Khan Road.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, while protesters responded with stone-throwing, according to reports.