Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / WFP raises alarm as 10 million Afghans face hunger due to aid cuts

WFP raises alarm as 10 million Afghans face hunger due to aid cuts

The Ministry of Economy claims to have initiated programs aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment, which it says could alleviate some of the nation's pressing challenges

carbs, food

Experts believe the solution lies in improving international relations and effectively utilizing Afghanistan's natural and human resources. | Photo: AdobeStock

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Food Programme (WFP) has once again raised alarm over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, stating that ten million people are in urgent need of food assistance this summer, but only one million can be supported due to funding shortages, Tolo News reported.

The UN-affiliated agency's warning comes amid a sharp decline in international aid, leaving millions of Afghan families grappling with poverty, malnutrition, and economic instability. Experts believe the solution lies in improving international relations and effectively utilizing Afghanistan's natural and human resources.

"To curb poverty, we must consider two key strategies: first, maintaining constructive and effective international relations; and second, utilizing both renewable and non-renewable natural and human resources efficiently. Therefore, with proper management, these resources must be used wisely and effectively," said Abdul Zahoor Modabber, an economic affairs analyst.

 

Afghanistan continues to top the list of countries drawing global humanitarian concern following recent political changes. According to Tolo News, despite the increase in urgent needs, many Afghans remain without access to aid.

Mohammad Javid, a resident of Kabul, said: "If there were aid, we could manage. Even without work, we somehow got by. But when there is work, we don't need aid. There are plenty of street carts, and they distribute cards to people but we don't have any connections to get one."

Also Read

Sleeping with lights on may raise risk of heart disease, says new study

Sleeping with lights on may raise risk of heart disease, says new study

PremiumSecurities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Individual investors shrink 20% in F&O segment amid regulatory tightening

PremiumNathu's, Sweet shops, restaurants

Delhi govt mulls 24x7 shops: Restaurants cheer, traders concerned

Jio BlackRock

Jio BlackRock to disrupt India's fund market with low-cost strategy: Report

IndiGo

LIVE news: Raipur flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport after mid-air technical fault

The Ministry of Economy claims to have initiated programs aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment, which it says could alleviate some of the nation's pressing challenges.

"Simply distributing food aid cannot fully address the needs of our people. Instead, lifting economic sanctions and international support for programs that strengthen families, create jobs, and enhance purchasing power can lead to real economic improvement," said Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy.

According to Tolo News, the key drivers of poverty and hunger in Afghanistan include soaring unemployment, reduced foreign assistance, natural disasters, and lack of access to essential health and education services. These factors have led to widespread displacement and forced many children into labor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United Nations

As wars rage in Gaza, Iran and Ukraine, is the UN struggling for relevance?

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Trump slams Mamdani over threat to arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu in NYC

SHEIN

Shein files for IPO in Hong Kong after facing setbacks in US, UK listings

Israel-Iran conflict

1,060 people killed in war with Israel, death toll could rise: Iran govt

Gaza airstrike, strike

5 IDF soldiers killed overnight in north Gaza, 18 dead in Israeli strikes

Topics : World food prices food security Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon