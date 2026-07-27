What is CXMT and how did it become China's most valuable listed firm?

ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), China’s largest memory chipmaker, briefly became the country’s most valuable listed company after its shares jumped more than 500 per cent on their Shanghai debut, CNBC reported.

The surge pushed its market capitalisation to around 3.65 trillion yuan ($539 billion). The company had raised about 57.9 billion yuan ($8.6 billion) in Asia’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year.

CXMT’s valuation briefly overtook that of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), underscoring investors’ enthusiasm for companies seen as central to Beijing’s drive for semiconductor self-sufficiency.

What is CXMT and what does it make?

Founded in 2016 by Chairman Zhu Yiming and headquartered in Hefei, CXMT makes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), the workhorse chip that smartphones, laptops, servers and artificial intelligence (AI) data centres rely on to hold data temporarily while it is being processed. The faster and larger the DRAM, the more data a device or AI model can process simultaneously.

Unlike storage devices such as solid-state drives (SSDs), DRAM is volatile. When the power is switched off, all the data it holds disappears. It may be less glamorous than the processors that perform the actual computing, but modern devices cannot function without it.

Based on sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, CXMT held about 7.67 per cent of the global DRAM market. This placed it behind Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron, but ahead of every other domestic Chinese producer—a gap it has closed rapidly for a company that is barely a decade old.

Why did investors rush to buy CXMT shares?

Three factors fuelled the buying frenzy.

First, memory-chip prices are rising sharply as AI data centres consume far more DRAM than smartphones or laptops, tightening supply and lifting earnings across the industry, including at CXMT.

Second, CXMT has strong state backing. Beijing has provided financial and policy support to build a domestic memory-chip champion since Washington began tightening export controls on chipmaking equipment. CXMT is the flagship of that effort, a status investors are pricing into its valuation alongside its financial performance.

Third, the IPO was oversubscribed about 200 times, meaning demand far exceeded the number of shares available. That scarcity helped drive the stock sharply higher on its trading debut.

Can CXMT challenge Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron?

Although CXMT has made rapid progress in less than a decade, it still trails Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron in advanced memory technologies such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is increasingly used in AI systems. US export controls also continue to restrict its access to cutting-edge chipmaking equipment.

CXMT has become a significant player in conventional DRAM, but it still faces substantial hurdles in competing in the advanced-memory market.

Nevertheless, investors view CXMT as more than just another semiconductor company. Its blockbuster listing reflects growing confidence that China can build globally competitive chipmakers despite Western technology restrictions. The company has, therefore, become a symbol of the country’s broader ambition to achieve semiconductor independence.

CXMT is also no longer merely a domestic supply-chain story. Reports earlier this month that Apple has begun testing CXMT’s DRAM for phones sold in China suggest that the world’s biggest device makers are starting to take the company seriously as a supplier, rather than viewing it merely as a geopolitical hedge.