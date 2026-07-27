Got married? Your EPF nomination is no longer valid after marriage

Getting married changes more than your marital status.

It can also invalidate the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) nomination you made before marriage, potentially creating complications for your family if you fail to update it.

Under the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, any EPF nomination made before marriage automatically becomes invalid. This means salaried employees who got married but have not submitted a fresh nomination should update their e-nomination as soon as possible to ensure their provident fund, pension and insurance benefits are paid to the intended beneficiaries without unnecessary delays.

The provision has gained attention after financial planners highlighted that many employees still have nominations made when they joined their first job, often naming their parents, without realising those nominations no longer remain legally valid after marriage.

Marriage makes your old EPF nomination invalid

Paragraph 44 of the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 states that a member must submit a fresh nomination upon marriage and that any nomination made before marriage will be treated as invalid.

In practical terms, marriage itself triggers the need for a new nomination. The rule applies regardless of whether you have changed jobs, switched employers or continued with the same Universal Account Number (UAN).

Many employees assume that once a nomination is filed, it remains valid for life. However, that is not the case. If you married after filing your original nomination and have not updated it since, the earlier nomination has no legal effect under the scheme.

Does your spouse have to be the nominee?

No. The rule requires members to submit a fresh nomination after marriage, but it does not make it compulsory to nominate only the spouse.

Depending on the EPF rules governing eligible family members, you may nominate one or more family members and distribute the benefits among them by specifying their respective shares. The combined share of all nominees must total 100 per cent.

However, if a member has a family, nominations generally have to be made in favour of eligible family members under the EPF rules. A person outside the family can be nominated only if the member does not have a family.

Why updating the nomination is important

Your EPF nomination is not limited to the provident fund balance alone. It also covers benefits payable under:

• Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS)

• Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme

The EDLI scheme provides life insurance benefits to eligible family members without requiring employees to pay a separate insurance premium. The maximum insurance benefit under the scheme can go up to ~7 lakh, subject to applicable rules.

An outdated or invalid nomination does not mean the money is lost. However, it can make the claim process longer and more cumbersome for surviving family members, who may have to submit additional documents to establish their entitlement.

What happens if there is no valid nomination?

If an EPFO member dies without a valid nomination, the accumulated EPF balance, pension-related benefits and insurance proceeds are not forfeited.

Instead, the amount is released to eligible family members or legal heirs after verification and submission of the required documents.

This process generally involves more paperwork than claims supported by a valid nomination and can delay settlement.

Updating the nomination in advance helps reduce such delays and provides greater clarity about who should receive the benefits.

How to update your EPF e-nomination

The EPFO allows members to update their nomination online through the Unified Member Portal. The process does not require employer approval.

Before starting, members should ensure that:

• Their UAN is activated.

• Aadhaar is linked with the UAN.

• The Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active for OTP authentication.

Steps to update e-nomination

1. Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal using your UAN and password.

2. Click on Manage and select e-Nomination.

3. Complete the family declaration, if prompted.

4. Add the nominee's details, including relationship and share of benefits.

5. Save the nomination details.

6. Complete Aadhaar-based e-sign using the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

The nomination becomes valid only after the Aadhaar-based e-sign process is completed.

Review nominations after major life events

Marriage is one of several life events that require employees to revisit their EPF nomination.

Experts also recommend reviewing it after events such as the birth of a child, divorce or the death of an existing nominee.

Although updating an e-nomination takes only a few minutes, it can prevent avoidable legal and procedural hurdles later.

For employees who married recently, or even several years ago, but never filed a fresh nomination, reviewing the details on the EPFO portal may be a prudent step to ensure retirement, pension and insurance benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without delays.