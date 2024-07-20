What the hell was he talking about?: Prez Biden slams Trump's RNC speech

Biden referred to a Wall Street Journal report and said that Trump's Project 2025 would cause even more inflation | (Photo: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) slammed his rival and former President Donald Trump's address at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, highlighting how he bragged about handling Covid-19 pandemic. Posting a video of Trump speaking on battling Covid-19 in the US on X, he said, "I'm stuck at home with Covid, so I had the distinct misfortune of watching Donald Trump's speech to the RNC. What the hell was he talking about?" Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Biden pointed out the problems he had with Trump's speech. Biden said that Trump claimed to have dealt with Covid effectively, while he asked people to inject themselves with bleach while millions of Americans died.

"Let's start with this. Donald said he "did a great job" with Covid. Folks, this is the same guy who told us to inject bleach while over a million Americans died," he said.

In April 2023, Trump spoke about the role he thought disinfectants could play in tackling an infection caused by the virus.

Biden also accused Trump of planning to cut Social Security and Medicare again adding that "it's a flat-out lie."

"Donald claimed he's "going to protect Social Security and Medicare. This is a flat-out lie, folks. Trump proposed cutting Social Security and Medicare every year he was in office. And he'll do it again," Biden said in a post on X.

Biden also hit the former president on the economy and immigration, ribbing him over Project 2025 thrice. "He bragged about giving "the biggest tax cuts ever" to his billionaire buddies. But the deal is that his Project 2025 agenda would raise taxes on the middle class," said the US President.

Biden referred to a Wall Street Journal report and said that Trump's Project 2025 would cause even more inflation.

"He said he'll end inflation, but even the Wall Street Journal published an article agreeing: Trump's Project 2025 would cause even more inflation. My economic plan is lowering costs and inflation," he said.

Biden later posted, "He said he wants to throw immigrants into mass detention camps as part of his Project 2025 agenda. It's despicable. Project 2025 is extreme and dangerous. And it's not who we are as a nation."

Biden slammed his rival over electric vehicles, criticising United Auto Workers, for talking about Hannibal Lecter, saying, "Donald, Hannibal Lecter is not real" and for his 92-minute-long speech.

"Honestly, I thought the worst lie he told all night was when he said 'in conclusion' and then kept going," Biden quipped. "I've heard enough."

Biden claimed that Trump would end the "electric car mandate".

"He said he'll end the "electric vehicle mandate" on day one. Donald, there is no electric car mandate. And American manufacturing is booming under my administration," Biden said.

The Democrat leader further said, "He said he'll "start paying off debt and start lowering taxes even further." That's a joke. Trump exploded the deficit in his first term and his tax cut plan will make it even worse in a second term."

Biden added that Trump's Project 2025 agenda to put immigrants into detention camps is not "who we are as a nation".

Joe Biden added that "He [Trump] said he's going to "get all the manufacturing jobs back." Donald, look at the facts. With my bipartisan legislation, manufacturing jobs are booming, with nearly 800,000 new jobs. Trump promised the same in 2016 and failed."

Donald Trump delivered his speech at the Republican National Convention on Friday.