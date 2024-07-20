US elections 2024: Biden is best person to take on Trump, says his campaign

Incumbent President Joe Biden is the best person to take on Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in the November elections, his campaign said on Friday. The president's in this race. You've heard him say that time and time again, chair of the Biden-Harris Campaign, Jen O'Malley Dillon, told MSNBC in an interview, a day after Trump accepted his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate for the November general elections. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Many Democrats at the highest levels want Trump to bow out of the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee and try to prevent widespread party losses in November.

Dillon insisted that Biden is committed to fighting against Trump.



I think we saw on display last night exactly why. Because Donald Trump is not going to offer anything new to the American people. He's the same person he was in 2020. He's the same person he was at the debate stage. He's the same person he is about himself and not about the American people. Joe Biden is more committed than ever to beat Donald Trump, Dillon said.

We believe in this campaign. We are built for the close election that we are in, and we see the path forward. The president is the leader of our campaign and of the country, and he is clearly in our impression, what we've built, and in our engagement with voters, he's the best person to take on Donald Trump and prosecute that case and present his vision versus what we saw last night, Dillon said.

The president has the delegates. He has the support. He was elected in this process by 14 million voters. In 2020 by 81 million, more than anyone before him. The broad coalition of people that stand with the president is bigger and wider than the people who don't want him to run, and those are the people that are doing the work in the states that really matter, and I am confident when we get back to being able to go take the case to Donald Trump, we have the time to do it, and we can bring home the people that have some concerns or a little undecided today because when they see those two ahead and the visions they have for this country, there's no doubt in my mind that the American people are going to be with Joe Biden, Dillon said.

This is definitely a hard period for the campaign, Dillon said.

But when the president has been out there talking to voters and being with voters when they have seen him, seen him lay out the contrast, shown that he is doing the job of leading this country and his [candidacy], they see in him the person that's going to win, Dillon said.