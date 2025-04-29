Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wildfire in New Jersey Pine Barrens at 75% containment, say officials

The state Forest Fire Service said the blaze in southern New Jersey's Ocean County had grown to nearly 62 square kilometres but was 75 per cent contained

Fire, fire tornado, fire whirl

The fire service said the smoke is expected to linger until the next significant rainfall | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP New Jersey
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Three-fourths of a vast wildfire in New Jersey's Pine Barrens has been contained, state officials said on Monday.

The state Forest Fire Service said the blaze in southern New Jersey's Ocean County had grown to nearly 62 square kilometres but was 75 per cent contained. No deaths or injuries have been reported, though several buildings and vehicles have been destroyed officials said. 

A 19-year-old man from Waretown is charged with arson. Prosecutors say Joseph Kling set wood pallets on fire and left the area before putting them out, sparking what became the state's second-largest fire in nearly two decades.

The Office of the Public Defender, representing King, said he's "presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law".

 

It's forest fire season in the vast pine wilderness that covers more than 4,05,000 hectares -- an area roughly as large as the Grand Canyon -- and firefighters are contending with low humidity and the aftermath of a monthslong drought. The Pine Barrens sit between Philadelphia and the Atlantic coast, a region with quick-draining sandy soil and trees with still-developing leaves where winds can kick up, drying out the forest floor.

The fire service said the smoke is expected to linger until the next significant rainfall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fire accident Farm fire

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

