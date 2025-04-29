Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 07:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump wishes 'good luck' to Canadians amid polls, proposes US statehood

Trump wishes 'good luck' to Canadians amid polls, proposes US statehood

Voting is in full swing in Canada, as voters pick the party and prime minister they see as best fit to respond to Trump's tariffs, economic uncertainty and an affordable housing crisis

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claimed that the US' spending toward Canada amounts to "hundreds of billions of dollars a year" (Photo; PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

United States President Donald Trump wished the Canadians "good luck" amid the elections and urged them once again to join the United States as its 51st state.

Further, Trump claimed that the US' spending toward Canada amounts to "hundreds of billions of dollars a year" and argues that such financial support is no longer justifiable unless Canada becomes a US state.

Sharing the post on his social media 'Truth Social', Trump wrote, "Good luck to the Great people of Canada. Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America. "

 

"No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidise Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!" he added.

Voting is in full swing in Canada, as voters pick the party and prime minister they see as best fit to respond to Trump's tariffs, economic uncertainty and an affordable housing crisis, CNN reported.

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia declares a ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 for WWII Victory Day

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump struggles in first 100 days to deliver on Ukraine, Gaza war promises

airports, passengers

Feeling unwelcome: Why I'm thinking twice about travelling to Trump's USA

vaccine, vaccines

Global race to lure US researchers intensifies after Trump cuts funding

Donald Trump, Trump

Welcome to the Thunderdome: Trump's chaotic quest to reshape America

Voters will decide whether to grant interim Prime Minister Mark Carney a full four-year mandate or give the Conservative Party a turn at the wheel after more than nine years of Liberal Party government.

According to CNN, Canadians began casting their ballots in the country's easternmost province, Newfoundland and Labrador, at 8:30 a.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) on Monday.

Though Canadians have a diverse array of parties, the main contest is between the incumbent Liberals, led by Carney since March, and the Conservative opposition, led by longtime parliamentarian Pierre Poilievre.

Carney became prime minister in March after his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, resigned from office in the wake of dire polls that suggested a stunning loss to come in a federal election, as per CNN.

More From This Section

Vaccine

FDA review of Novavax Covid-19 vaccine sparks uncertainty about other shots

Amazon

Amazon launches first internet satellites to compete with SpaceX's Starlink

Canada flag, Canada

Mark Carney vs Pierre Poilievre: What's at stake as Canada goes to polls?

Blackout, power cut, Power blackout

Huge power outage in Spain, Portugal disrupts transport and communications

St Peter's Square

Conclave to elect new pope to begin May 7 as cardinals build consensus

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US-Canada Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon