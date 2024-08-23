Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Will ensure America always has strongest, lethal fighting force: Harris

Will ensure America always has strongest, lethal fighting force: Harris

Harris said as Vice President, she has confronted threats to security, negotiated with foreign leaders, strengthened alliances, and engaged with brave troops overseas

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris said as Vice President, she has confronted threats to security, negotiated with foreign leaders, strengthened alliances, and engaged with brave troops overseas (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Chicago
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kamala Harris has said that, if elected the commander-in-chief of the US, she will ensure that the country always has the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, Israel has the ability to defend itself and Ukraine and NATO allies are not abandoned.
Harris, 59, made these remarks as she formally accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination to take on Republican rival and former president Donald Trump in the November 5 election.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In her address to the Democratic National Convention here on Thursday, she said that she would never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend American forces and the country's interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists.
"And I will not cosy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim-Jong-Un, who are rooting for Trump. Because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favours. They know Trump won't hold autocrats accountable because he wants to be an autocrat,' Harris said.
"As President, I will never waver in defence of America's security and ideals. Because, in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I standand where the United States of America belongs,' she said.
Harris said as Vice President, she has confronted threats to security, negotiated with foreign leaders, strengthened alliances, and engaged with brave troops overseas.
As Commander-in-Chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world. I will fulfil our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families, she said.

More From This Section

Canada flag, Canada

Canada moves to end rail shutdown, CN, CPKC prepare to resume services

china Flag, China

China's robot makers chase Tesla in race to deliver humanoid workers

china Flag, China

Chinese govt discusses import tariffs on large cars ahead of EU tariff vote

Mexico flag, Mexico

Mexico's planned judicial reform is major risk to democracy: US ambassador

SAS Airlines

Cabin crew of SAS go on strike in Norway as wage talks break down

"And I will always honour, and never disparage, their service and their sacrifice," she said.
Trump, on the other hand, threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade America's allies, she said.
Trump said Russia could do whatever the hell they want", she alleged.
Harris said five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to warn him about Russia's plan to invade.
"I helped mobilise a global response over 50 countriesto defend against Putin's aggression. And as President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies,' she said.
On the disastrous Gaza war, she said: "President Biden and I are working around the clock. Because now is the time to get a hostage deal and ceasefire done. Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself."

"Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that the terrorist organisation Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival," she said.
What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating, the Vice President said, referring to the unprecedented terror attack by Hamas.
"So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking, she said.
President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination, Harris said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PM Modi in Poland

LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris supports Israel ceasefire deal, terms Gaza suffering "heartbreaking"

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris caps DNC's final day with call to end Gaza war, fight tyranny

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris accepts historic nomination to start election sprint

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

China wants Trump to win presidential elections: Congressman Krishnamoorthi

Topics : Kamala Harris US Elections Vice President election US Presidential poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon