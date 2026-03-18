Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / William Dalrymple wins Mark Lynton History Prize for book on ancient India

William Dalrymple wins Mark Lynton History Prize for book on ancient India

William Dalrymple wins the 2026 Mark Lynton History Prize for The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World, spotlighting India's central role in ancient global exchanges

On his win, Dalrymple said, 'I am completely thrilled to win this wonderful prize'

On his win, Dalrymple said, 'I am completely thrilled to win this wonderful prize' | Photo: @DalrympleWill

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Historian William Dalrymple has been awarded the 2026 Mark Lynton History Prize for his book "The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World" for combining "literary grace, commitment to serious research and social concern".

The Mark Lynton History Prize is an annual USD 10,000 award given to a book "of history, on any subject, that best combines intellectual or scholarly distinction with felicity of expression".

The other finalist in the category was Siddharth Kara for "The Zorg: Tale of Greed and Murder That Inspired the Abolition of Slavery".

The jury comprised Scott Reynolds Nelson (chair), Geraldo Cadava, Ann Fabian, and Manisha Sinha.

 

"Dalrymple's 'The Golden Road' is a perspective-shifting book that places India at the centre of ancient Asian history. After Dalrymple, it will be difficult to discuss the Silk Road connecting China and the West without also considering the importance of the Golden Road, which spread India's influence west and east through trade, religion, and math," read The judges' citation.

Also Read

Adam Smith's The Wealth of Nations, the best-read economics book in history, completes 250 years of launch on Monday

From 1776 to 2026: Adam Smith's lessons for the global economy

The Broken China Dream: How Reform Revived Totalitarianism

The Broken China Dream: Minxin Pei's book charts Xi's inevitable risepremium

Bengali writer Mani Sankar Mukhopadhay aka Sankar | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sankar's Calcutta, still alive in city's people, their promise, and painpremium

The Land and the Shadows

The Land and the Shadows: Perumal Murugan's theatre of life exploredpremium

To Kill a Mockingbird (Photo: Britannica)

What banning To Kill A Mockingbird tells us about fear, memory, and racepremium

The prize is one of three awards given as part of the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, administered by the Nieman Foundation for Journalism and by the Columbia University School of Journalism.

The prize is named after the late Mark Lynton, a business executive and author of "Accidental Journey: A Cambridge Internee's Memoir of World War II".

Lynton was an avid proponent of the writing of history, and the Lynton family has sponsored the Lukas Prize Project since its inception.

On his win, Dalrymple said: "I am completely thrilled to win this wonderful prize, not least because previous winners include some of the historians I most admire: Adam Hochschild, Rebecca Solnit, Pekka Hamalainen, Jill Lepore, Kathleen Duval and Robert Caro."  Commenting on the achievement, Rahul Srivastava, Managing Director, Bloomsbury India, which published book, said, "The Golden Road" exemplifies the very best of historical writing - deeply researched, compellingly told, and globally relevant.

"This award is a testament not only to William's scholarship but also to the enduring significance of India's civilisational legacy in shaping the world," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russian oil bound for China shifts to India

Russian oil bound for China diverted to India amid demand surge

Iranians take part in a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran | Photo: Reuters

What is Nowruz festival and why Israel wants Iranians to celebrate it now

AI humanoid robots in Shenzhen, China, in November

US flags China's humanoid robot surge. Why is Washington worried?

UAE, Iran war

UAE foreign minister condemns Iranian attacks, extends condolences

Pakistan airstrikes, Afghanistan

Pakistan's deadly strikes in Afghanistan prompt calls for ceasefire

Topics : books Written in History Heritage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFPI Outflows IndiaPradyut BordoloiNifty Microcap Stocks OutlookGold and Silver Rate todayWho was Ali Larijani Killed?US Self Deportation OfferIPL Injured Players ListLPG Crisis