Work from the office, get laid off at home: Was that a good idea?



Last week, McDonald’s asked corporate employees, who usually work from the office at least three days a week, to do the job from home. The plan was to lay off hundreds of employees, it was learnt, and the company preferred to deliver its news virtually.

Sarah Kessler, Lauren Hirsch & Michael J de la Merced



Like many work norms, how to fire people is being rewritten in the wake of the pandemic, when downsizing companies often had little choice but to make layoffs via Slack, Zoom and email, and often did so sloppily. With offices open again, and remote work more common, companies now have options — and it’s not necessarily clear what is best for workers.

McDonald’s isn’t the only company to tweak the lay-off playbook. In January, Google laid off thousands via email. And Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta, last month announced plans for a year of big cuts in a 2,000-word memo, explaining that Meta staff “wanted more transparency sooner into any restructuring plans.”



Virtual or in person

“If we had this conversation three years ago, I would have said this is cruel and unusual punishment,” said Bob Sutton, a professor at Stanford and the author of The No Asshole Rule, about remote firing. “But it’s changed so dramatically since the pandemic that I’m confused.”

Also Read Infosys circulates three-phase work-from-office plan internally: Report Hybrid model of work most preferred, work from office pushing up attrition As air pollution rises, companies revert to hybrid work model in Delhi-NCR Explained: What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices 2022: When the pendulum moved from great resignation to great return Tesla to build new Shanghai factory for Megapack battery, says report World Bank, IMF chiefs to discuss complex challenges facing global economy PTI leader Imran Khan to present white paper against Pak govt's performance Saudi delegation arrives in Yemen to hold ceasefire talk with Houthi rebels Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonisation, energy stability



Huang said she preferred getting the call at home. “It felt more comfortable than if I had to physically walk out of the office, have everyone watch me, get all my stuff,” she said.

Cynthia Huang, a senior marketing manager, was laid off from a consumer goods company with a hybrid work policy in February. Because she was working remotely that day, she got the news via a video call; others were let go at the office.



When layoffs are done remotely, managers may not fully feel the human cost of their decisions, Sutton said: It’s “a little bit easy come, easy go.” And with an in-person notice, workers have a chance to say goodbye to co-workers.

Laying off people at home may sometimes be more compassionate in the hybrid-work era, Sutton said. “If you call people into the office who don’t go into the office very much to lay them off, it’s kind of weird,” he said.



The medium matters

Kim Scott, a former Google executive and the author of Radical Candor, suggested that awkwardness or embarrassment could be avoided by planning ahead — for instance, having an extra conference room for people to collect themselves and an option to collect belongings after hours.



“You have to be prepared at the same time to talk to people about both the process that you’re going to go through and what people will get offered if it turns out that their jobs are at risk,” said Sandra Sucher, a professor at Harvard Business School.

A video call with your manager beats the impersonal email. “It’s very hard to care personally over email,” Scott said, and experts question the wisdom of Zuckerberg’s pre-layoff announcement.