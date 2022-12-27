JUST IN
Maharashtra to be more inclusive of Marathi-speaking folks on K'taka border
Govt raised Rs 4.06 trn via dated securities in July-Sept: FinMin report
Centre's share of cess and surcharges nearly double in three years
India Inc takes steps to protect supply chain as Covid-19 rages in China
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to eliminate terrorism in all its forms
Does India need PLI to become a toy manufacturing powerhouse?
Govt controls under data protection bill to hit data centre investment: ITI
Credit offtake grows 17.5% for fortnight ended Dec 2: CARE Ratings
Top headlines: Venugopal Dhoot arrested, Advent buys stake in Suven, & more
Building boom sets up India as saviour for flagging global steel demand
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Maharashtra to be more inclusive of Marathi-speaking folks on K'taka border
icon-arrow-left
PM-Kisan grows from strength to strength amid calls for raising the amount
Business Standard

2022: When the pendulum moved from great resignation to great return

The controls are back with employers, and WFO with a degree of flexibility is the office-way for now

Topics
Year End Specials | work-life balance | Employment

Ishita Ayan Dutt Shivani Shinde Shine Jacob & Sohini Das  |  Kolkata/Mumbai/Chennai 

job

The year started with a bang for Yogini Patil (name changed), a techie from Pune, even as India battled against the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19. With multiple offer letters – some that promised phenomenal salary hikes of up to 80 per cent – Patil and her friends were spoilt for choice.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Year End Specials

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 15:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.