Working for Trump's 'mission' to restore biological truth: US housing secy

Turner's remarks are in line with policies announced by Trump shortly after his inauguration

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Scott Turner, US Secretary for Housing and Urban Development reaffirmed Donald Trump administration's stance on biological sex and said they are carrying out the mission to "restore biological truth".

In a post on X, Turner said, "We are carrying out @POTUS' mission to restore biological truth to the federal government -- this means recognizing two sexes: MALE AND FEMALE. We are getting the government out of the way of what the Lord intended."

Turner's remarks are in line with policies announced by Trump shortly after his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

Trump, in his inaugural address, declared that it would be the official policy of the United States to recognise only two genders - male and female. Trump said his administration will work to make a "merit-based" and "colourblind society."

 

Trump's move is part of Trump's plans to change the US government's policies on gender and diversity, especially targeting Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) programmes.

Earlier this week, Trump issued an executive order to prevent transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports unless they were assigned female at birth, The New York Times reported.

He also vowed to withhold federal funding from high schools and colleges that fail to comply with the directive.

"From now on, women's sports will be only for women," Trump said in his address from the White House East Room. "The war on women's sports is over."

Several US companies, including McDonald's, Walmart and Facebook parent company Meta, have ended or scaled back their DEI programmes since Trump was elected in November last.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday announced plans to sign an Executive Order next week that will reverse the Biden administration's push for paper straws and head back to plastic usage.

Calling the initiative "ridiculous", Trump asserted that paper straws "don't work".

In a post on X, Trump said, "I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work. Back to plastic!"

Trump's statement came after he signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Treaty -- just as he did in his first term.

Trump also criticised the US Agency for International Development (USAID), claiming that the agency's handling of funds is "fraudulently and unexplainable" and said that the agency should "close down."

"USAID is driving the radical left crazy, and there is nothing they can do about it because the way in which the money has been spent, so much of it fraudulently, is totally unexplainable. The corruption is at levels rarely seen before. Close it down," Trump wrote on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

