Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / World on a precipice as trade, tech become weapons of influence: WEF

World on a precipice as trade, tech become weapons of influence: WEF

The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2026 warns that geoeconomic confrontation and armed conflict are rising as trade, finance and technology are increasingly weaponised

World Economic Forum

Trade, finance and tech are becoming tools of power politics as geoeconomic rivalry and conflict top the world’s risk list for 2026, warns the World Economic Forum.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The world is balancing on a precipice as trade, finance and technology are wielded as weapons of influence, an annual World Economic Forum survey released on Wednesday said.
 
A survey of 1,300 global leaders and experts worldwide found that geoeconomic confrontation and state-based armed conflict are seen as the two biggest risks the world faces in 2026.
 
WEF’s Global Risks Report 2026 has listed cyber insecurity, inequality of wealth and income, insufficient public services and economic downturn among the top risks for India. The report mentioned state-based armed conflict, such as proxy and civil wars, coups and terrorism, as the fifth biggest risk for India. WEF said that potential flashpoints over the next decade could include the Indus River Basin between India and Pakistan.
 
 
Half of those surveyed anticipate a turbulent or stormy world over the next two years, up 14 percentage points from last year. This worsens further, with the figure rising to 57 per cent for 2036.
 
“Pessimism overall is on the rise in the shorter term. Respondents’ perception of the global outlook over the next two years has worsened compared with last year’s findings,” the survey found.

Also Read

Employee, Employees, Office

AI, rising costs, climate change among key youth concerns: WEF report

Inequality, poverty

Inequality biggest economic concern for youth globally: WEF survey

Collage, leaders

10 states, 4 Union ministers to take part in World Economic Forum summitpremium

US CHINA, TRADE WAR

When the US and China turn rogue, the global economy pays the price

rare earth magnet, magnet

China's grip on critical mineral refining continues, says WEF report

 
WEF’s Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, to be held from January 19 to 23, 2026, will discuss these issues at a gathering of leaders from business, government, international organisations, civil society and academia under the theme ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’.
 
The WEF survey findings come at a time when US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose higher tariffs on countries including India, attacked Venezuela and declared his intent to annex Greenland.
 
“A new competitive order is taking shape as major powers seek to secure their spheres of interest,” Børge Brende, president and chief executive officer, World Economic Forum, said in a press statement.
 
He said that this shifting landscape, where cooperation looks markedly different from how it did yesterday, reflects a pragmatic reality that collaborative approaches and the spirit of dialogue remain essential.
 
The WEF report said that declining trust, diminishing transparency and respect for the rule of law, along with heightened protectionism, are threatening long-standing international relations, trade and investment, and increasing the propensity for conflict. It highlighted that the multilateral system is under pressure.

More From This Section

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Iran warns neighbours of strikes on US bases if Washington intervenes

Honda Motor, Honda Motor China, Chinese auto manufacturing plants

EV boom drives 21% surge in China car exports, but domestic demand slows

iran protest

Iran signals fast trials, executions for protesters despite Trump warning

Dozens feared dead as ferry sinks on Niger River in northern Mali

Dozens feared dead as ferry sinks on Niger River in northern Mali

Iran, Iran flag

Iran aired nearly 100 coerced confessions from protesters, say activists

Topics : World Economic Forum Global Risks Trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsHDFC AMC Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsUS Visa NewsBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningInfosys Q3 Results