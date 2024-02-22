World Thinking Day 2024: Date, History and all about its importance

World Thinking Day is marked every year on February 22 to celebrate friendship, sisterhood, and empowerment of women. The younger generation of women hold massive potential and through fellowship, sisterhood and strengthening, we can open their true capacity and assist them with breaking the glass barriers and clear their path for the sky.

World Thinking Day is celebrated to strengthen the bond shared by young ladies and explore ways of enabling them. The World Thinking Day presents a great opportunity to raise funds for the development of 10 million Young Girl Guides and Young lady Scouts globally.

World Thinking Day 2024: History

The history of World Thinking Day can be traced back to 1926 when delegates globally met at Camp Edith Macy in New York for the fourth World Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).

At the conclusion of the conference, all the delegates agreed to create a day to honor guides and girl scouts on the birthdays of Lord Baden-Powell and his wife Olave, the founders of the Scout and Guide movement. From that point forward, World Thinking Day has been seen the whole way worldwide.

World Thinking Day 2024: Theme

The theme of World Thinking Day 2024 is 'Our World, Our Thriving Future,' which focuses on the significance of making a sustainable and inclusive world where girls have the potential chance to flourish.

It likewise explores essential worldwide issues from the lens of environmental sustainability, gender equality, peace, and poverty.

World Thinking Day: Importance

World Thinking Day 2024 is a potential chance to think about the progress made in the progression of gender equality and women’s empowerment, and furthermore to distinguish regions where more work should be finished.

Additionally, it is a day to honor the courage, strength, and determination of girls and women worldwide. The day additionally helps in raising funds for the strengthening and development of approx 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts everywhere.