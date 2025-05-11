Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Zelenskyy welcomes Russian overtures, insists ceasefire before peace talks

Zelenskyy welcomes Russian overtures, insists ceasefire before peace talks

Calling it a positive sign, he said that the entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is pleased to see that Russia is finally engaging with finding an end to the war. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is pleased to see that Russia is finally engaging with finding an end to the war, but there must be a ceasefire before peace talks can start.
 
Calling it a positive sign, he said that the entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire.
 
Putin sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, unleashing a war that has left hundreds of thousands of soldiers dead and triggering the gravest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. 
 
 
He said Russia was proposing direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul in an attempt to "eliminate the root causes of the conflict" and "to achieve the restoration of a long-term, lasting peace" rather than simply a pause for rearmament.

"We are proposing that Kyiv resume direct negotiations without any preconditions," Putin said from the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday. "We offer the Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday, in Istanbul." Despite public and private pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and repeated warnings from European powers, Putin has offered few concessions towards ending the conflict.
 
Putin said that he would speak to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan later on Sunday about facilitating the talks, which he said could lead to a ceasefire.
 
Putin's proposal for direct talks with Ukraine came hours after major European powers demanded on Saturday in Kyiv that Putin agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire or face "massive" new sanctions.
               

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

First Published: May 11 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

