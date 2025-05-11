Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 9 people, mostly women, children

Overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 9 people, mostly women, children

Two of the strikes hit tents in the southern city of Khan Younis, each killing two children and their parents

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Aid groups say food supplies are running low and hunger is widespread. Photo: Bloomberg

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli strikes overnight and into Sunday killed nine people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, according to local health officials.

Two of the strikes hit tents in the southern city of Khan Younis, each killing two children and their parents. A third strike killed another child and wounded seven people, according to Nasser Hospital, which received bodies from all three strikes.

The Israeli military says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians. It blames Hamas for civilian deaths in the 19-month-old war because the militants are embedded in densely populated areas. There was no immediate Israeli comment on the latest strikes. 

 

Israel has sealed Gaza off from all imports, including food, medicine and emergency shelter, for over 10 weeks in what it says is a pressure tactic aimed at forcing Hamas to release hostages. Israel resumed its offensive in March, shattering a ceasefire that had facilitated the release of more than 30 hostages.

Aid groups say food supplies are running low and hunger is widespread.

US President Donald Trump, whose administration has voiced full support for Israel's actions, is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week in a regional tour that will not include Israel.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostage. Fifty-nine hostages are still inside Gaza, around a third of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel's offensive has killed over 52,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants or civilians. The offensive has destroyed vast areas of the territory and displaced some 90% of its population of around 2 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Gaza Hamas

First Published: May 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

