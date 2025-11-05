Zohran Mamdani wins NY mayor election LIVE: Mamdani vows to fight corruption, hits out at Trump
New York mayor election LIVE updates: Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected New York City's first Muslim and youngest mayor in over a century, defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa
BS Web Team New Delhi
Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the new mayor of New York City, defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The 34-year-old Indian-origin democratic socialist has made history as the city’s first Muslim and youngest mayor in over a century.
Mamdani will succeed Mayor Eric Adams, who withdrew from the re-election race in September but remained on the ballot.
Mamdani calls victory a ‘historic moment’
In his victory address, Mamdani described his win as a landmark event that dismantled a “political dynasty”. Quoting former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said, “A moment comes, but rarely in history.”
Mamdani vows to fight corruption, hits out at Trump
The newly elected mayor also took aim at former US President Donald Trump, who had earlier threatened to cut federal funds to New York if Mamdani won.
Mamdani pledged to “end the culture of corruption”, accusing Trump of exploiting tax loopholes and evading his fair share of taxes.
“Donald Trump, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” Mamdani declared, drawing loud applause from supporters. His remarks came in response to Trump’s repeated attacks throughout the campaign.
Democrats win key races in Virginia and New Jersey
Elsewhere, Democrat Abigail Spanberger comfortably won the Virginia governor’s race, becoming the first woman to hold the post. In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill secured victory in the gubernatorial election, further strengthening the party’s position in state leadership.
1:57 PM
Here’s what we know about Rama Duwaji
Rama Duwaji, 28, is the wife of Indian-origin New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani. She is an artist by profession. Born in Houston, Texas, to a family of Syrian descent, Duwaji moved to Dubai with her family at the age of nine. She pursued her studies at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar before transferring to the university’s Richmond campus in Virginia, US.
1:53 PM
Trump says ‘So it begins’ in apparent swipe at Mamdani
Reacting to Zohran Mamdani’s fiery victory speech, in which the New York City mayor-elect denounced the “culture of corruption” and accused him of “evading taxation and exploiting tax breaks,” US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “…AND SO IT BEGINS!” — a remark widely seen as a veiled response to Mamdani’s comments.
1:30 PM
‘Turn the volume up’: Zohran Mamdani to Trump
Zohran Mamdani took direct aim at US President Donald Trump, who has intensified his crackdown on immigration, declaring that New York City would be “powered by immigrants” and, following his historic win, would now be “led by an immigrant.” Addressing Trump in his victory speech, Mamdani said, “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you — turn the volume up.”
First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST