Einstein's quantum leap back

This biography of Einstein is built around that quirk of intuition ossifying into dogmatism

This biography of Einstein is built around that quirk of intuition ossifying into dogmatism

Einstein's Greatest Mistake The Life of a Flawed Genius David Bodanis Hachette India 280 pages; Rs 599 “When a distinguished but elderly scientist states something is possible, he is almost certainly right. When he states that something is impossible, he is very probably wrong.” Arthur C Clarke’s First Law of Science applies even unto to the greatest. Serious science is an arena for the young. The mind loses flexibility as it gets older, and it is perhaps impossible for older persons to simply think with the intensity and ...

Devangshu Datta