Budget 2018: Modi govt targets disinvestment receipts of Rs 900 billion

-
ALSO READBudget 2018 may waive NOC to streamline transfer of stressed assets Letters: Budget expectations Budget 2018: Know your savings if FM Jaitley changes tax exemption limit Budget 2018: Will Arun Jaitley meet power industry's Budget expectations? Why Jaitley should not focus on growth numbers while preparing Budget 2018
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had given in-principle approval for the strategic sale on July 19 last year.
The government's non-tax revenue is hugely dependent on the deal. As on January 2, total disinvestment proceeds for 2017-18 stood at Rs 538 billion against the target of RS 725 billion set by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. If the ONGC-HPCL deal works out, this will be first time since 2009 that the government would be surpassing the disinvestment target.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU