Amazon Launchpad joins Hax, Kickstarter launch Startup C-Cube challenge

Amazon Launchpad, the one-year-old global startup initiative of the US-based Amazon Inc, has joined hands with hardware accelerator HAX
and crowdfunding community Kickstarter
to launch a startup challenge
in India.
Amazon Launchpad
would be helping startups
in taking their products to the global market, while HAX
would provide space and expertise to the winners of the challenge in China. Kickstarter
would provide support by assisting the startups
in raising funds for their projects.
The challenge is slated to begin from January next year.
“This is an opportunity for Indian startups
to get access to big consumer markets nationally and internationally,” said Sateesh Srinivasan, director and global head of Amazon Launchpad.
"There is a booming entrepreneurial culture in India. Through Amazon Launchpad, we hope to augment this trend among the Indian youth,” he added.
HAX, the global hardware accelerator, is looking to tap Indian hardware startups
with this initiative and replicate its success in China. In Shenzen, the firm has built a global hardware incubator that has helped hundreds of hardware startups
to build their business.
As part of the Startup C-Cube Challenge, HAX
would be offering a three-month acceleration programme at its workspace and reach out over 50 mentors to assist startups
in building their products.
Kickstarter
will help the startup set up a campaign on the crowdfunding platform. It will provide a campaign strategist to assist the startup on campaign messaging, promotion, public relations, marketing and fulfilment. Wining projects will also gain access to Kickstarter’s community of 13 million backers.
