IT margins to remain under stress till 2020 as competition is high: Icra
Amazon Launchpad joins Hax, Kickstarter launch Startup C-Cube challenge

Challenge aimed at identifying, building consumer hardware products that can pitched to global customers

Raghu Krishnan  |  Bengaluru 

Amazon Launchpad, the one-year-old global startup initiative of the US-based Amazon Inc, has joined hands with hardware accelerator HAX and crowdfunding community Kickstarter to launch a startup challenge in India.

The Startup C-Cube Challenge is aimed at identifying and building consumer hardware products that the e-tailer plans to offer to global customers. 

Amazon Launchpad would be helping startups in taking their products to the global market, while HAX would provide space and expertise to the winners of the challenge in China. Kickstarter would provide support by assisting the startups in raising funds for their projects. 

The challenge is slated to begin from January next year.

“This is an opportunity for Indian startups to get access to big consumer markets nationally and internationally,” said Sateesh Srinivasan, director and global head of Amazon Launchpad. "There is a booming entrepreneurial culture in India. Through Amazon Launchpad, we hope to augment this trend among the Indian youth,” he added. 

HAX, the global hardware accelerator, is looking to tap Indian hardware startups with this initiative and replicate its success in China. In Shenzen, the firm has built a global hardware incubator that has helped hundreds of hardware startups to build their business. 

As part of the Startup C-Cube Challenge, HAX would be offering a three-month acceleration programme at its workspace and reach out over 50 mentors to assist startups in building their products. 

Kickstarter will help the startup set up a campaign on the crowdfunding platform. It will provide a campaign strategist to assist the startup on campaign messaging, promotion, public relations, marketing and fulfilment. Wining projects will also gain access to Kickstarter’s community of 13 million backers.
First Published: Tue, December 05 2017. 20:10 IST

