Amazon offers iPhone X at Rs 74,999, iPhone 7 at Rs 39,999; more deals here

India, a leading e-commerce marketplace platform, is hosting the under which the online shopping portal is offering discounts, along with additional instant discounts up to Rs 5,000 to HDFC bank customers, on Apple smartphones ranging from iPhone SE, iPhone 6 to iPhone X. The weeklong fest started on April 10 and will last on April 16.

Here are the under the iPhone Fest:

iPhone X

The iPhone X base variants with 64 GB internal storage is currently retailing at Rs 79,999. The original retail price of the phone is Rs 89,000. The e-commerce portal is also offering exchange value of up to Rs 15,900 on the smartphone. The portal is also offering Rs 5,000 extra discount to HDFC customers on equal monthly installments (EMI) transactions that bring down the effective cost of the iPhone X to Rs 74,999.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus base variants with 64 GB internal storage are currently retailing at Rs 54,999 and Rs 65,999, respectively. The original retail prices of the phones are Rs 64,000 for iPhone 8 and Rs 73,000 for iPhone 8 Plus.

The e-commerce portal is also offering exchange value of up to Rs 15,900 on both the smartphones. The online shopping portal is also offering Rs 3,000 extra discount on both the models to HDFC customers on equal monthly installments (EMI) transactions that brings down the effective cost of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus to Rs 51,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively.

iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 base variant with 32 GB internal storage is currently available at Rs 41,999. The original retail price of the phone is Rs 49,000. The e-commerce portal is offering exchange value of up to Rs 12,398 on the smartphone. The online shopping portal is also offering Rs 2,000 extra discount to HDFC customers on EMI transactions that brings down the effective cost to Rs 39,999.

iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

The iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus base variants with 32 GB internal storage are currently retailing at Rs 23,999, Rs 33,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. The original retail prices of the phones are Rs 29,500, Rs 40,000 and Rs 49,000, respectively. The e-commerce portal is offering exchange value of up to Rs 12,398 on the smartphones.

The online shopping portal is also offering extra discount of Rs 1,250 on iPhone 6, Rs 1,500 on iPhone 6S and Rs 2,000 on iPhone 6S Plus to HDFC customers on EMI transactions that brings down the effective cost to Rs 22,749 for iPhone 6, Rs 32,499 for iPhone 6S and Rs 35,999 for iPhone 6S Plus.

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE base variant with 32 GB internal storage is currently retailing at Rs 17,999. The original retail price of the phone is Rs 26,000. The e-commerce portal is offering exchange value of up to Rs 12,398 on the smartphone.

The online shopping portal is also offering extra discount of Rs 1,000 to HDFC customers on EMI transactions that brings down the effective cost to Rs 16,999 for iPhone.