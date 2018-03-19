Apple's MacBook shipment expected to grow more than iPhone, iPad in 2018

Shipments of the MacBook range of laptops of global technology giant Inc is expected to grow at a faster clip than the popular and devices in 2018, according to Taiwan-based analyst According to a report in the StreetInsider, the analyst believes that shipments of the MacBook would grow between 13 and 16 per cent this year. By comparison, the and shipments could grow at 4-6 per cent and 7-10 per cent, respectively. The report from came after the report of lower priced or cheaper variant of the surfaced on the web. Interestingly, is holding up an event on March 27 in Chicago, where the company is expected to launch the cheaper MacBook Air, along with new iPads. has not confirmed anything officially.

But, going by the keynote invite, which reads -- “Let’s take a field trip” and “join us to hear creative new ideas for students and teachers” – it won’t be wrong to guess there would be a student-centric device – something on the lines of the Google Chromebooks and Microsoft Windows 10 S-based machines.