Apple's MacBook shipment expected to grow more than iPhone, iPad in 2018

Shipments of the MacBook range of laptops of global technology giant Apple Inc is expected to grow at a faster clip than the popular iPhone and iPad devices in 2018, according to Taiwan-based KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to a news report in the StreetInsider, the analyst believes that shipments of the MacBook would grow between 13 and 16 per cent this year. By comparison, the iPhone and iPad shipments could grow at 4-6 per cent and 7-10 per cent, respectively. The report from KGI Securities came after the report of lower priced or cheaper variant of the MacBook Air surfaced on the web. Interestingly, Apple is holding up an event on March 27 in Chicago, where the company is expected to launch the cheaper MacBook Air, along with new iPads. Apple has not confirmed anything officially.
But, going by the keynote invite, which reads -- “Let’s take a field trip” and “join us to hear creative new ideas for students and teachers” – it won’t be wrong to guess there would be a student-centric device – something on the lines of the Google Chromebooks and Microsoft Windows 10 S-based machines.Currently, the cheapest MacBook Air costs Rs 77,200 in India. It comes with 13.3-inch LED screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB solid-state drive and 8GB RAM. The cheaper MacBook Air is expected to be priced between $799-$899, which translates to around Rs 52,000-Rs 59,000.
