Bharti gets Tata Tele for nothing; Rs 1,500-cr spectrum payout only cost

After taking Norwegian telco Telenor for virtually free earlier this year, leading operator Bharti Airtel has now acquired Tata Teleservices, taking consolidation to a new level in the stressed sector.





ALSO READ: Merger with Bharti Airtel gives an easy exit route to Tata Tele: analysts The cash-free debt-free deal, which will bring in over 71 MHz of liberalised spectrum and add 40 million customers to the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company at a throwaway price, will also mean that the $103-billion Tata group won’t have to shut down its business and worry about thousands of job losses. In its 149-year-old history, Tatas have never shut down a business.This merger deal is being seen as a face-saver for the Tatas.

With the acquisition of the Tatas’ wireless business, Airtel is getting a debt-free company while pushing its user base to around 321 million. The next largest telco in the country is Vodafone at a distant 208 million. However, once the Vodafone-Idea merger is completed, the total subscriber base would cross that of Airtel’s. Idea has 191 million users as of August. The consolidation in the sector is being seen as an outcome of the competitive tariff being offered by newcomer Reliance Jio, which has managed 128 million subscribers in just one year.

The other gains for Airtel is that it gets 178.5 MHz spectrum (of which 71.3 MHz is liberalised) in the 850, 1800 and 2100 MHz bands and right to use Tata’s existing fibre network. It may also emerge as the preferred partner for the Tata Group, executives said.





ALSO READ: Key highlights of Tata Tele-Airtel merger deal will have to pay off the accumulated debt at over Rs 34,000 crore (for TTSL and TTML together). The two made it clear that all the past liabilities and dues would be borne by the Tatas. Out of the total deferred spectrum cost for the Tatas at an estimated Rs 10,000 crore, around Rs 1,500 crore is likely to be picked up by Airtel. The remaining Rs 8,500 crore would be paid by the Tatas to the Department of Telecom, sources said.

Of course, the 5,500-odd employees of would not lose their job, a risk they would have faced in case of a closure. There’s no estimate yet of how many employees will be absorbed in the new set-up.



Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel, said, “This is a significant development towards further consolidation in the Indian mobile industry and reinforces our commitment to lead India’s digital revolution by offering world-class and affordable services through a robust technology and solid spectrum portfolio.” On completion, the proposed acquisition will further strengthen Airtel’s market position in several key circles, he added.



Bharti Board which met Thursday afternoon has approved this transaction.



N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, “We believe today's agreement is the best and most optimal solution for the Tata Group and its stakeholders. Finding the right home for our longstanding customers and our employees has been the priority for us. We have evaluated multiple options and are pleased to have this agreement with Bharti.”



The two – Bharti Airtel and Tata – have agreed to merge consumer mobile businesses (CMB) of and Maharashtra. As part of the deal, Airtel will absorb Tatas’ consumer mobile business in 19 circles. Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited is financial advisor to the Tatas.



The proposed merger will include transfer of all the customers and assets of Tata CMB to Airtel. It will also enable Airtel to bolster its strong spectrum foot-print with the addition of 178.5 MHz spectrum, according to a company statement.

Tata and Airtel will work together to further explore other mutual areas of cooperation, that will be value accretive for both the Groups, the said in a joint statement.

The employees of Tata will be demerged on the lines of the two businesses i.e. CMB and EFL (Enterprise and Fixed Line and Broadband), and post an optimal manpower planning will be moved to Airtel.

Tata is also in initial stages of exploring the combination of its enterprise business with Tata Communications and its retail fixed line and broadband business with Tata Sky. Any such transaction will be subject to respective boards and other requisite approvals.

Tata will retain its stake in the tower company Viom and will take care of the liabilities associated with it.

The boards of Tata Sons, TTSL and TTML have approved this transaction.