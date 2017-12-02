Biocon secures nod for its first biosimilar in US

Biocon
has secured the regulatory approval to market a biosimilar
for anti-cancer drug Herceptin
in the US. This will boost the Indian drug
major's drug
development capabilities and enhance profitability.
Herceptin
(molecule name Trastuzumab) has been developed by Swiss drugmaker Roche and is used for treatment of breast cancer and metastatic stomach cancer. It had sales of around $ 2.6 billion in the US.
Biocon
sells biosimilar
of Herceptin
in India and other emerging markets but the US Food and Drug
Administration's approval is a significant move for the Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw-led company, which has charted a different growth path from other Indian drug
makers.
The drug
has been developed jointly by Biocon
and Mylan
for the US market and will be sold under the brand name Ogivri. The launch date has not been disclosed yet. Mylan
has exclusive commercial rights for the US but the two companies
will share profit from sales.
A Reuters report quoted Barclays analyst Douglas Tsao saying the drug
is not expected to be launched until 2019.
A biosimilar
is a copy of an innovator biologic drug
and is made of living cells.
Biocon
and Mylan's biosimilar
for Trastuzumab is the first copy for this particular drug
and only the second biosimilar
to be approved in the US after Sandoz's Zarxio (a copy of cancer drug
Filgrastim) which got approval in 2015.
"Mylan
anticipates potentially being the first company to offer a biosimilar
to Herceptin, as a result of Mylan’s ability to secure global licenses for its trastuzumab product from Genentech and Roche earlier this year. This milestone secured a clear pathway to commercialize Mylan’s biosimilar
to Herceptinin various markets globally," Mylan
said in a statement.
Mylan
CEO Heather Bresch said: "The approval of Ogivri represents a monumental achievement for Mylan
to increase patient access to biosimilars and deliver significant savings to the US healthcare system." As one of the nation’s leading suppliers of cancer medicines, Mylan
is excited to add to its portfolio a product representing a new generation of targeted therapies that have radically changed the way the disease is treated, she said.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairman of Biocon, said: “The US FDA's approval for our biosimilar
trastuzumab is indeed a crowning moment that puts us in an exclusive league of global biosimilar
players. It strengthens our resolve to focus on developing affordable biologics that can make cancer care both more effective and more equitable around the world. It is an important milestone in our journey of developing advanced therapies that have the potential to benefit billions of patients."
The biosimilar
is also under review by regulatory authorities in Australia, Canada, Europe and several additional markets, the two companies
said in a joint statement.
With inputs from PTI
