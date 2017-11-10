Cars, two-wheelers clock single-digit decline in October

Domestic passenger were flat in October as dealers had built enough inventory for festive demand during August-September period. Sales of from manufacturers to dealers declined almost three per cent last month. Light vehicles and three wheelers, however, reported a double digit growth, Siam data showed.

Within the passenger vehicles, the biggest contributor, cars, clocked a decline of 5.32 per cent to 184,666 units. vehicles, the next biggest contributor, continued to grow and posted a double digit increase of 12.44 per cent to 79,323 vehicles. Vans expanded by five per cent to 15,848 units. Most car makers, barring market leader Maruti Suzuki, reported a flat performance while some also declined. Maruti clocked a growth of 9.25 per cent to sell 135,128 units last month. Hyundai, the second biggest player, reported a decline of 0.86 per cent to sell 49,588 units. Other leading players like and Honda also saw a decline.

The festive season could have been a lot better but this is not necessarily a reflection of market sentiment. It is a temporary blip...The decline in sales is more to do with inventory correction by the manufacturers," Siam Director General Vishnu Mathur said. From July to September there was inventory build-up by manufacturers at dealerships ahead of the festival purchases and in October they have reduced dispatches, he added.

Sales of two wheelers, the largest automobile segment by volumes, declined by almost three per cent to 1.75 million units in October. This is the first decline in the segment since February this year. Within this segment, motorcycles contracted by 3.5 per cent to 1.1 million units while scooters remained flat at 0.57 million units. Country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp registered a decline of almost four per cent to 0.54 million units.

Dispatch of vehicles (M&HCVs) expanded close to a per cent to 26,158 units while sales of light vehicles (LCVs) grew at ten per cent to 43,635 units. Total vehicle volume expanded 6.44 per cent to 69,793 units. "LCV's have shown a lag effect with sale improving after M&HCV's had shown growth arising out of BS IV conversions earlier this year. Dip in two wheeler sales appears to be a post festival hangover," said Sridhar V, Partner, Besides LCVs, three wheelers also clocked a double digit growth of 13 per cent. Overall automobile sales (all segments combined) declined nearly three per cent to 1.75 million units.

November is expected to be a growth month for the owing to a low base effect of last year when impacted volumes. Passenger vehicles sales had grown by less than two per cent last November while two wheeler sales had slipped by six per cent. Sales of vehicles and three wheelers had contracted by double digit owing to note ban.