Customers expect more from insurers, bankers

Until a few years ago, insurance companies and banks in India had a fairly firm grip on what their customers wanted. If it were a bank, customers were big on the number of branches it had, what was its reputation in the market and so on. And for insurance companies, it was largely about recommendations from friends and family. However, a number of surveys conducted to gauge loyalty, performance and price considerations in financial products during 2016 showed that times have changed significantly and companies need a whole new set of image boosters to lure, retain and engage their ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?