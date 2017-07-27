Dr Reddy's Q1 net profit declines 53% to Rs 59 cr

Indian generic pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited has reported a 53 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 59.1 crore for the quarter ending in June 2017, as the company's collections from the United States and the domestic market fell sharply.



In the US, its revenues fell 4 per cent in the quarter under review. Whereas on the domestic front, there was a sharp 10 per cent fall in the same period.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 126.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenues, including global generics and other verticals, grew 3 percent at Rs 3,315.9 crore in the quarter under review over last year's figure of Rs 3234.5 crore in the same period.

However, gross profit margin at 51.6 per cent declined by 460 basis points over that of the previous year. This was primarily on account of the lower contribution from its domestic formulations business after the GST rollout and a subsequent fall in realisations in the company's North American generics business, the company said.

"Our first quarter results of FY18 have been below expectations. While headwinds in the form of price erosion due to customer consolidation continue, a lower contribution from new product launches in the and the GST implementation in have impacted our performance," said Dr Reddy's co-chairman and CEO, GV Prasad.

Revenues from global generics segment witnessed a 3 per cent increase at Rs 2,750 crore, primarily driven by a higher volume uptake in emerging markets and Europe coupled with new launches across major markets. This was partially offset by price erosion in North America and channel de-stocking in due to GST transition, according to the company.

Revenues(global generics) from North America declined 4 per cent at Rs 1,494.6 crore, from Rs 1,552.3 crore last year. In India, the same fell 10 per cent to Rs 468.7 crore. However, the revenues from emerging markets grew 34 per cent at Rs 574.7 crore and a similar trend was witnessed in Europe, where revenues grew 28 per cent at Rs 207.5 crore.

Revenues from the pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) also saw a marginal decline of 1 per cent at Rs 465.1 crore, as against Rs 469.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.