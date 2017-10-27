EY, Rothschild and Cyril Amarchand to advise on Air India privatisation

and have been chosen as transaction advisor for the proposed disinvestment of state-owned airline while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas will act as the legal advisor for the process.





“It is a too low charge for such a complicated deal compared to the international benchmark, the process not only includes the property of but also of its five subsidiaries, despite that the quotations were low maybe because it will be a marquee deal,” said a person who attended the process. For acting as legal advisor, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas quoted 1.2 per cent of the total deal as the advisory fees in their presentation.

While KPMG, Shardul Marchand Mangaldas and Luthra and Luthra made it to the final round based on the score of technical bids, they were edged out by the winners in financial bidding as the advisory fees quoted was very low. According to people aware of the bidding process, and according to their quote, will get 0.2 per cent of the total transaction value.“It is a too low charge for such a complicated deal compared to the international benchmark, the process not only includes the property of but also of its five subsidiaries, despite that the quotations were low maybe because it will be a marquee deal,” said a person who attended the process. For acting as legal advisor, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas quoted 1.2 per cent of the total deal as the advisory fees in their presentation.

The mammoth deal includes an operating fleet of 142 aircraft comprising 65 A-320 aircraft, 15 B777 aircraft, 24 787 aircraft, 23 737-800 aircraft and 11 ATRs and 4 B747 aircraft.

Apart from the main company, five of the subsidiaries and a joint venture firm has been included in the strategic sale plan. These are its low-cost airline Express Limited; ground handling arm Air Transport Service Limited; maintenance, repair and overhaul subsidiary Engineering Services, regional connectivity operator Airline Allied Service, Hotel Corporation of India and Air India’s 50:50 joint venture with Singapore Air Transport Services (SATS) for ground handling activities.

Among the top investment brokerages that bid for transaction, adviser are KPMG, EY, & Co, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities and Edelweiss Financial Services. Top law firms included Hammurabi and Solomon Partners, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Crawford Bayley and Co, Luthra and Luthra, ALMT Legal and Trilegal has submitted bids for the process. October 23 was the last date for submitting bids.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for appointing transaction advisors and law firms in assisting strategic sale in the national carrier For the process, DIPAM had strict norms of eligibility, the condition that the bidder should have handled a transaction of at least Rs. 4,000 crore during April 1, 2012 and June 30, 2017. The disinvestment process’ next stage will begin after the transaction advisor reads the market and assists the government to form the bid. The bid of will lay down the norms of the sale and eligibility condition of the bidder. The government is yet to take a final decision on a host of decisions which includes whether to sell Air India’s domestic business separately, the treatment of Air India’s five subsidiaries.

The government appointed Group of Ministers ministerial group (GoM) is looking into the treatment of Air India’s unsustainable debt, hiving off of certain assets to a shell company, demerger and strategic disinvestment of three profit-making subsidiaries, among other aspects.